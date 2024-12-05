How to get and use Gear Tickets in Delta Force

Losing your loot in any extraction shooter hurts—and Delta Force is no exception. Luckily, even if you die, you get a little something back in the form of a Gear Ticket. A Gear Ticket will set you up for the next operation without any need to use gear from your own stash.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting and using Gear Tickets in Delta Force.

Gear Tickets in Delta Force, explained

Everything you need in one package. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gear Tickets grant you a full set of equipment to use in your run for free. These sets include one weapon, ammo, healing items, helmet, vest, backpack, and chest rig. There are three tiers of tickets in the game that offer different quality loot.

Here are all Gear Ticket tiers in Delta Force and what they include:

Recruit: Gray and green gear, almost no mods on weapons, and ammo with Penetration Level one or two.

Gray and green gear, almost no mods on weapons, and ammo with Penetration Level one or two. Standard: Mainly blue gear, moderately modded weapons, and ammo with Penetration Level two or three.

Mainly blue gear, moderately modded weapons, and ammo with Penetration Level two or three. Elite: Purple gear, multiple purple mods on weapons, and ammo with Penetration Level three or four.

There’s a limit to how many Gear Tickets of each type you can hold. Any excess tickets will be converted into Tekniq Alloy. The amount of Tekniq Alloy you get for excess tickets is significantly lower than the value of the items themselves, so make sure to use them.

How to get Gear Tickets in Delta Force

At least you get something in return. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get Recruit Gear Tickets in Delta Force when you die and fail to extract. You also get an extra Recruit Gear Ticket every eight hours, so you always have a few tickets to use when it’s go time. This also means you can never run out of Recruit Gear Tickets. Another way to get Gear Tickets is through events. Open the Event menu at the bottom of your screen and go through the available events, their challenges, and rewards. Events like Recruit Check-In feature Standard and even Elite Gear Tickets.

How to use Gear Tickets in Delta Force

There are only a few options for each set. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Gear Tickets when you gear up for the operation. Select the map you want to play on, and in the bottom-right corner, click Gear Set. Here, you can choose between the tiers (Recruit, Standard, and Elite) and choose one of three available sets: Balanced, Survival, and Firepower. If you don’t like any of the available sets, you can refresh them for 2,000 Tekniq Alloy. All sets also refresh at midnight every day.

Here’s every Gear Set type and what it includes:

Balanced: Average armor, assault rifles, average amount of healing items.

Average armor, assault rifles, average amount of healing items. Survival: Stronger armor, close-range weapons, and lots of healing items.

Stronger armor, close-range weapons, and lots of healing items. Firepower: Light armor, assault rifles or snipers with more mods, ammo with higher Penetration Level, and only a few healing items.

When you use a Gear Set, you can’t add your own items to it and are limited to what the set includes. However, you can use the Safe Box to sneak in two items. Those could be ammo, healing items, or whatever else you need.

If you extract while using the set, you get to keep all the items and can use them independently. If you die, you can get another Gear Ticket and jump right back into the game.

