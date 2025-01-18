Delta Force often features events with free rewards, including cosmetics, boosts, and currencies. For a limited time during Season Starfall, you can link your Delta Force and Discord accounts to get some free premium currency.

This event is only available until Jan. 31, so here’s how to bind your Delta Force account to Discord and get the free 100 Delta Tickets.

How to link Delta Force and Discord accounts

You can find event details at the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To link Delta Force and Discord accounts, you must join the official Delta Force Discord server. You can do that by following the in-game notification regarding this event or using the Discord invite link. Answer the onboarding questions if there are any to enter the server.

In the channel list on the left, find the #bind-account text chat and type /bind in it. Press the Link Your Account button that pops up in the chat to go to the official website. The chat goes by quickly, so don’t lose sight of your message.

On the website, choose your game version, enter the email connected to your Level Infinite Pass account, complete the Captcha, and enter the verification code from the email. Check if the name of the account is correct and select OK.

How to claim 100 Delta Tickets in Delta Force

Don’t even have to restart the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you link the accounts, launch the game and check the mailbox in the top-right corner. You should see a Discord Account Binding Event Reward message with 100 Delta Tickets attached. Open the message and claim the reward.

Delta Tickets are equivalent to Delta Coins and are a premium currency you can spend on most items in the store. However, you can’t use them to buy items like the battle pass or a Level Pack for the battle pass. Those items are available only for Delta Coins that are purchasable for real cash.

