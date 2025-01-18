Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Discord event in Delta Force
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Delta Force

How to bind your Delta Force account to Discord

Everyone loves free stuff. Learn how to link accounts and get Delta Tickets.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Jan 18, 2025 11:37 am

Delta Force often features events with free rewards, including cosmetics, boosts, and currencies. For a limited time during Season Starfall, you can link your Delta Force and Discord accounts to get some free premium currency.

Recommended Videos

This event is only available until Jan. 31, so here’s how to bind your Delta Force account to Discord and get the free 100 Delta Tickets.

Delta Force Game Discord server
You can find event details at the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To link Delta Force and Discord accounts, you must join the official Delta Force Discord server. You can do that by following the in-game notification regarding this event or using the Discord invite link. Answer the onboarding questions if there are any to enter the server.

In the channel list on the left, find the #bind-account text chat and type /bind in it. Press the Link Your Account button that pops up in the chat to go to the official website. The chat goes by quickly, so don’t lose sight of your message.

On the website, choose your game version, enter the email connected to your Level Infinite Pass account, complete the Captcha, and enter the verification code from the email. Check if the name of the account is correct and select OK.

How to claim 100 Delta Tickets in Delta Force

Delta Force mailbox
Don’t even have to restart the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you link the accounts, launch the game and check the mailbox in the top-right corner. You should see a Discord Account Binding Event Reward message with 100 Delta Tickets attached. Open the message and claim the reward.

Delta Tickets are equivalent to Delta Coins and are a premium currency you can spend on most items in the store. However, you can’t use them to buy items like the battle pass or a Level Pack for the battle pass. Those items are available only for Delta Coins that are purchasable for real cash.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.