All secrets in Operation Serpentine raid in Delta Force

Every mission in Delta Force has at least a few secrets for you to discover and get free rewards. In the Operation Serpentine raid, there are four secret crates with weapon skins, including a good-looking blue Vector skin.

Recommended Videos

To claim these crates, you must extract them at the end of the raid. Failing results in you losing these crates and corresponding rewards. Before you proceed, equip enough gear to have space for the crates in the inventory. There are four total crates, and each is 2×2.

Here’s how to find all secret crates in Operation Serpentine raid in Delta Force.

All secret crates in Operation Serpentine in Delta Force

First crate

Follow the light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first crate is right as you enter the village in the first stage. Follow the left path from the boat until you find a resupply crate. To the left of the crate are stairs down to the basement with a locked door. The door has a three-digit code, and to learn the numbers, you must find three knife drawings pointing to them.

Here’s where are the knives and the numbers:

It might be hard to see. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First knife: The first knife is down the dark alley to the right of the basement. Turn to the right and look for a blue number on one of the house’s foundations. It can be tricky to find, but it seems this number is always 0.

You can always bring a flashlight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second knife: If you’re looking at the basement, the second knife is behind you, to the right of the resupply crate. Follow the wall of the building until you find a hole at the bottom. In the hole, there’s a second number.

Third knife: If you keep following the path past the basement, the third knife is on your right. You should be able to see the knife and the number clearly on the walls.

Go to the basement, enter the numbers in the order you found them, and grab the crate.

Second crate

Watch your step. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second crate is at the beginning of the third stage. Before following the armored vehicle inside the city, go to the right into the minefield with warning signs. You must navigate between the signs and green mines in the grass to reach the second crate at the end.

Third crate

The crate is up there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third crate is during the third stage as the armored vehicle makes its way through the town. After you deal with two enemy trucks with mounted machine guns, the vehicle turns left. Enter the buildings on the left and follow the stairs to the roof. On the roof, climbed the half-destroyed walls to find the third crate.

walls: The walls may look high and unclimbable, but you can actually mantle on most of them.

Fourth crate

Watch out for rockets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last crate is during the final stage, where you have to fight a rank. The door with the crate is in the far right of the area. However, to know the code, you must find four numbers throughout the entire raid. There’s one number in every stage, displayed in the Morse code format that’s shaped as a number.

You may have already encountered the number Morse code in Delta Force during regular Hazard Operations, but here’s a cheat sheet to make your life easier:

– – – – – ● – – – – ● ● – – – ● ● ● – – ● ● ● ● – ● ● ● ● ● – ● ● ● ● – – ● ● ● – – – ● ● – – – – ●

First number

Got to go fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first number is on the back of the truck with the second bomb at the end of the first stage. Climb inside the truck to see the number and write it down. If your teammates defuse the second bomb, the stage will end, so let them know you’re working on the numbers or be very quick.

Second number

Don’t rush here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second number is at the enemy checkpoint during the driving stage. When you reach the outpost with two cars blocking your way, inspect the stone wall in the far back. That’s where the second number is.

Third number

Eyes up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third number is in the same area as the third crate. Go inside the ruins on the right side of the road. There’s a third number in the top right corner of one of the walls. The room with the number has a hole on the left, a window on the right, and a crate in the left corner.

Fourth number

Behind you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fourth number is in the spawn room of the final stage. Once you load in, turn around and look at the top of the wall. Now that you have all four numbers, head to the door in this area, enter the code, and collect the crate with the Vector skin.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy