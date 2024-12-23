Delta Force best Sniper Rifles, ranked

The biggest competitor to Battlefield we’ve had in a while is out in early access with loads of classes and weapons for them to use.

Naturally, as with any large-scale warfare game, snipers are the most attractive choice, so here are our picks for the best snipers in Delta Force.

Best sniper rifles in Delta Force

At the time of writing, there are four sniper rifles in Delta Force‘s Early Access, primarily used by the Recon class. That isn’t to say the devs won’t add more as the development cycle continues, but this is all we have to work with. All of them have their quirks, advantages, and disadvantages, so we’ve ranked them based on overall and general use performance.

4) SV-98

The SV-98 is your first and default sniper rifle, but by no means is it a bad weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind that, since there are only four of these weapons and they’re mostly similar in function, placing the SV-98 dead “last” doesn’t mean it’s a bad gun. It’s the first sniper rifle you get in the game and it’s the one you’ll probably use the most until you unlock some of the better ones. As a default option it comes with fantastic long-range optics, a relatively slow bolt-action fire rate, 10 bullets in a single magazine, and 80 meters of effective range. It’s good for general uses, though without some close-range optics it won’t be your go-to weapon for quickscoping and mobility. I use the SV-98 sniper rifle with a bipod and like to lay down at a high vantage point to pick off my enemies.

3) R93

The R93 is a great medium to long-range sniper rifle with the highest fire rate of them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I view the R93 sniper rifle as an improved version of the SV-98. It has relatively the same damage, albeit with a shorter effective range, but it handles better, is more accurate, and has a higher fire rate than the SV-98. With the R93 you get that option of going up closer to your enemies, though as a sniper player, I don’t see a reason why you should do this if you aren’t roleplaying as a Call of Duty trickshotter. Anyhow, the R93 can also function as a marksman rifle with shorter-range optics, allowing you to hold a medium range and take down enemies with little to no recoil.

2) AWM

The AWM is a long-range killing machine, perfect for methodical recon players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AWM is the final unlockable sniper rifle in Delta Force. It’s also one of the better weapons in the game. What made me place it at the number two spot is its more-or-less mandatory long-range use case. It has a massive 85 damage and 100 meters of effective range, allowing you to take down enemies no matter how far they are from you. Taking a high and far-away vantage point is the name of the game with this weapon (especially if you’re a defender in the Attack and Defend mode), as indicated by its low handling and control. You will be slow when carrying around and using an AWM, which is sort of the point. Compared to the two above, the AWM carries only five bullets per magazine, so you’ll have to make every shot count.

But don’t worry, each time it lands the enemy is sure to fall down, and they shouldn’t count on moving out of the way either: the 750 meters per second muzzle velocity takes care of that.

1) M700

The M700 looks rustic and resembles a Kar-98K, but is nonetheless lethal at close and long range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The M700 feels archaic and has a rustic look, but don’t let that distract you from how fantastic this weapon is. Being highly customizable and having the quickest ADS speed of all the sniper rifles in the game, it’s simply the best “catch-all” rifle among them. It has 75 meters of effective range, making it great for medium to long-range encounters (more for the former than the latter, handles relatively well, and has a better fire rate than both the AWM and the SV-98 (the R93 takes the cake here).

Popping some solid medium-range optics into it and carrying to the frontlines is your best bet, though I’d advise you keep a fully customized M700 alongside a customized AWM so you can switch between them depedning on what your team needs at any given moment.

Never let the enemy out-recon you.

