Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Resume Offensive event screen in Delta Force
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Delta Force

How to get and use Novon Chips in Delta Force

The event it limited-time. Here's everything you need to know to complete it.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Jan 3, 2025 09:35 am

The Resume Offensive event in Delta Force tasks you with creating and using Novon Chips to unlock safes across multiple maps in Operations.

Recommended Videos

From Jan. 1 to 13, you can play the Resume Offensive event in the Operations mode to earn Tekniq Alloy, Armament Vouchers, and M700 weapon skin. To complete the event and unlock all rewards, you must open nine safes by making and using Novon Chips.

It’s a multi-step process, so here’s everything you need to know about Novon Chips in Delta Force and how to use them.

How to get Novon Chips in Delta Force

Resume Offensive event in Delta Force
You get multiple Material Boxes per challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Novon Chips, you need to obtain a Novon Chip Material Box by completing daily challenges in Operations. You can see the challenges in the Resume Offensive event screen. They involve simple objectives like playing Operation matches and dealing damage. A great place to do them is the new Operation Serpentine raid.

Chip Assembly Machine map marker in Delta Force
They look like 3D printers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should then take the Material Box into a regular Hazard Operation and deliver it to the Chip Assembly Machine marked with a yellow icon on the map. Deposit the Material Box and wait 10 seconds until it produces the chip. Grab the chip and extract.

If you want to focus solely on the event, an easy way is to use the Gear Ticket for free loadouts, add the Material Box to your Safe Box, craft the Novon Chip, put it in the Safe Box, and then die. Unfortunately, this means you can only do one chip per run, but these runs will be quick.

Chip assembly machines are one-time use:

The Chip Assembly Machines can process only one Novon Chip each match. There are three machines on each map, so you can choose how many of them you want to do per run.

How to use Novon Chips in Delta Force

Resumer Offensive event password screen in Delta Force
You can decode three digits and wing it, but you only have five attempts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use the Novon Chips to decode safe passwords in the Change Password tab of the event. There are nine safes, and each requires four Novon Chips. After you compromise the password, check the safe’s location using the button above the code and head there in your next run.

Entering a safe code in Delta Force
It’s all coming together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find the safe and enter the code. In the safe, you can find a 2×2 Novon Project Supply Box that contains rare drops. Because of its size, you must extract the Supply Box to keep it.

The best part is that these Supply Boxes are farmable. Once you decode the password, you can open the safe every run. This won’t count toward the main event progress, but it’s a great opportunity to get some rare loot.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.