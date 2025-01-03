How to get and use Novon Chips in Delta Force

The Resume Offensive event in Delta Force tasks you with creating and using Novon Chips to unlock safes across multiple maps in Operations.

Recommended Videos

From Jan. 1 to 13, you can play the Resume Offensive event in the Operations mode to earn Tekniq Alloy, Armament Vouchers, and M700 weapon skin. To complete the event and unlock all rewards, you must open nine safes by making and using Novon Chips.

It’s a multi-step process, so here’s everything you need to know about Novon Chips in Delta Force and how to use them.

How to get Novon Chips in Delta Force

You get multiple Material Boxes per challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Novon Chips, you need to obtain a Novon Chip Material Box by completing daily challenges in Operations. You can see the challenges in the Resume Offensive event screen. They involve simple objectives like playing Operation matches and dealing damage. A great place to do them is the new Operation Serpentine raid.

They look like 3D printers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should then take the Material Box into a regular Hazard Operation and deliver it to the Chip Assembly Machine marked with a yellow icon on the map. Deposit the Material Box and wait 10 seconds until it produces the chip. Grab the chip and extract.

If you want to focus solely on the event, an easy way is to use the Gear Ticket for free loadouts, add the Material Box to your Safe Box, craft the Novon Chip, put it in the Safe Box, and then die. Unfortunately, this means you can only do one chip per run, but these runs will be quick.

Chip assembly machines are one-time use: The Chip Assembly Machines can process only one Novon Chip each match. There are three machines on each map, so you can choose how many of them you want to do per run.

How to use Novon Chips in Delta Force

You can decode three digits and wing it, but you only have five attempts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use the Novon Chips to decode safe passwords in the Change Password tab of the event. There are nine safes, and each requires four Novon Chips. After you compromise the password, check the safe’s location using the button above the code and head there in your next run.

It’s all coming together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find the safe and enter the code. In the safe, you can find a 2×2 Novon Project Supply Box that contains rare drops. Because of its size, you must extract the Supply Box to keep it.

The best part is that these Supply Boxes are farmable. Once you decode the password, you can open the safe every run. This won’t count toward the main event progress, but it’s a great opportunity to get some rare loot.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy