Will Delta Force have seasonal wipes?

Operations is the extraction game mode in Delta Force, where you scavenge for gear to upgrade your Black Site, get access to better equipment, and go back into the action on one of many available maps.

Many extraction games, like Escape of Tarkov, have server-wide wipes alongside major updates that delete your progress and force everyone to start from scratch. This ensures everyone starts on the same level when the update drops.

If you’re worried that you’re about to lose your progress heading into the next season, here’s everything you need to know about wipes in Delta Force.

Does Delta Force have seasonal wipes?

Your efforts won’t ever go to waste. Image via Team Jade

No, there are no seasonal wipes in Delta Force. According to the developer Shadow Guo from Team Jade, there won’t be any progress wipes now that the game is out. If you’ve hoarded a large amount of Tekniq Alloys, though, there will be ways to spend it.

Some of the ways you’ll be able to spend Tekniq Alloys include:

Appearances

Black Site upgrades

In-game boosts

Collections

It’s unclear what exactly the categories above include. More details will likely be revealed closer to the launch of Season Starfall, and we’ll update the article accordingly.

However, Shadow mentioned that some of the game elements must be reset with the new season. That includes the 3×3 Safe Box that you can obtain through missions in Operations. With the new season, you’ll have to do the mission again to regain access to the Safe Box.

At the same time, if you enjoy progress wipes and starting from scratch, Delta Force has something for you, too. There will be an option to wipe your own progress to get access to new experiences and rewards. Some of those experiences listed by Shadow include appearing as a boss in-game, which sounds exciting and unique, and new equipment.

