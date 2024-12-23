As a Support Operator in Delta Force, you’re always in the thick of the fight, rescuing teammates and stopping enemies’ advances. In such a dynamic environment, you need a reliable submachine gun and the MP5 is perfect for this job.

Here are all of the best attachments and calibration settings for the MP5 in Delta Force Warfare.

Best MP5 build in Delta Force Warfare

Things you’d normally see on an AR. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The MP5 is a close-range monster with high base Accuracy, similar to the Vector. MP5’s recoil makes it unpredictable at longer ranges, which is why this build leans into Accuracy and Control for close-range encounters. You can still catch one or two enemies from afar, but the horizontal recoil may cause you to spend way more bullets than you think.

Here are the best MP5 attachments in Delta Force:

Slot Attachment Optic Panoramic Red Dot Sight (personal preference) Upper Rail DD Python Handguard Right Rail DD Python Handguard Barrel MP5 Stealth Short Barrel Combo Left Rail Ranger Handguard Foregrip X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag MP5 50-Round Drum Mag Stock Invasion Core Stock

The MP5 has multiple solid barrel options, but we opted for the MP5 Stealth Short Barrel Combo for more Control and Accuracy. This barrel also has three slots to equip a laser (if you prefer using them for extra accuracy) and a few Ranger Handguards. You could also try the MP5SD SpecOps Integrally Suppressed Barrel that comes with weak gunshot suppression and one extra meter of Range, but you’re losing out on accuracy and barrel slots.

To help with recoil, you’ll want to make sure to use the X25U Angled Combat Grip and the Invasion Core Stock. Both are staple attachments for assault rifles and work just fine on submachine guns without many of the drawbacks.

Finally, the MP5 50-Round Drum Mag is a must for a submachine gun. Most of the time when fighting up close and personal, you’ll end up fighting against multiple enemies, and a large mag paired with high accuracy allows you to mow all of them down and make quick work of the group.

Here’s the share code for the MP5 build so you can start using it in your own games immediately:

MP5 Submachine Gun-Warfare-6EQC1Q0011H58KOC0KN7T

Best MP5 calibration settings in Delta Force Warfare

Make it perfect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MP5’s base stability is on the lower end, and calibration is a perfect opportunity to increase it without sacrificing many other stats. The settings we have below aren’t maxed out, so there’s room for you to further adjust them if you wish.

Here are the best MP5 calibration settings in Delta Force:

Slot Setting Barrel Weight Limit: +30.00g Foregrip Thickness: +20.00mm Stock Weight Limit: -30.00g Optic N/A

The calibration increases aiming stability while breathing and stability while moving, but at a cost to your ADS movement speed and extra control. Stability while moving is the main stat to be concerned about since it makes the weapon smoother when spraying from the hip, which is something you’ll often do with MP5. It also comes at the cost of extra control, which isn’t as impactful, especially since there are lots of control sources in this build.

