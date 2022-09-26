All maps in Phasmophobia

Those with an interest in the paranormal have been playing Kinetic Games’ survival ghost hunting Phasmophobia in an early access state since it launched in September 2020. Phasmophobia offers players a scarily realistic ghost hunting experience where the ghost can talk back to players, interact with a plethora of equipment in unique ways, and even hunt down players through terrifying hunts sure to grant them quite a spook.

Before players can begin a ghost hunting investigation in Phasmophobia, they must first decide where they want to investigate at. Upon opening the page to choose the location for the investigation, players will be presented with a map with quite a few locations to choose from.

There are currently nine maps in total, with two more on the way in the Phasmophobia Apocalypse update. One of the two upcoming maps, which is Sunny Meadows Mental Institution, has been teased by Kinetic games to also have the option to be played as five small maps within the larger one. This means that players may technically see an additional five maps depending on how this feature works.

Small maps in Phasmophobia

Willow Street House

The Willow Street House map has 10 rooms and two floors. Within this map, there are two bedrooms, one bathroom, a garage, and an eerie basement. Its small size usually allows players to locate the ghost room quickly, but it becomes very dangerous during a hunt due to the limited number of options for hiding or running away.

Tanglewood Street House

This map has 11 rooms and two floors for players to explore. It’s one of the smallest maps in Phasmophobia, which makes it one of the easiest ones to investigate. Size-wise, it is actually the smallest, but any ghost hunter who has players on both maps knows that the Willow Street House feels and looks much smaller.

Edgefield Street House

Despite its massive layout with 16 rooms and three floors, Edgefield Street House still presents a very tight and congested environment that’s sure to make general investigation and dangerous ghost hunts especially difficult. When investigating a case in this house with other players, it can sometimes be difficult to see the environment around each other.

Although this map is classified as small, investigations that take place within it will certainly be more difficult than in the previous houses due to the many individual rooms players will have to check across all three floors. There are certainly a solid number of places where players can hide from ghosts during a ghost hunt, but it is extremely easy to get caught in a bad spot thanks to the compact and claustrophobic nature of Edgefield Street House.

Ridgeview Road House

The Ridgeview Road House also has 16 rooms and three floors but has a much less claustrophobic feel than the previous home. It also has a plethora of hiding spots and plenty of places for players to flee to during a ghost hunt.

While it is certainly doable to escape ghosts during hunts that take place on this map, players will instead find difficulty in the early stages of their investigation when they are trying to locate the ghost room due to the numerous number of rooms that will need to be checked. This map is much easier with at least two players so that one can explore the top floor while the other does the ground floor and basement.

Grafton Farmhouse

In comparison to the previous maps and despite having fewer rooms than some of them, both of the Farmhouse maps feel much bigger. The Grafton Farmhouse map has 13 rooms and two floors. While the Farmhouse maps make escaping from a ghost during a hunt much easier, investigations take longer due to how massive and spread out everything is.

Of the two Farmhouse maps present in Phasmophobia, Grafton Farmhouse is certainly smaller and easier to navigate. But it is more difficult than any of the regular houses and will likely take players some time to master. With the Farmhouses, it is also best to only take them on if you have at least one fellow ghost investigator at your side due to its rather large nature.

Bleasdale Farmhouse

The second Farmhouse map is Bleasdale Farmhouse, which has 16 rooms and three floors. The top floor is a very spooky attic while the rest of the rooms are spread out over the other two floors.

Although this map only has three more rooms than the previous Farmhouse, it has a more catastrophic feel while also being much larger and spread out. This map can be both good and bad in ghost hunts. It is good in ghost hunts due to how many rooms and hiding places it has but bad as players may easily get confused or stuck during a hunt.

Medium maps in Phasmophobia

Maple Lodge Campsite

Phasmophobia’s mostly outdoor Maple Lodge Campsite map pays homage to the popular horror campsite trope. In total, this map has 25 rooms, many of which are tents, and three floors, though these floors only exist within the cabin situated by the lake.

Unlike other maps, Maple Lodge Campsite presents players with a unique challenge due to most of it being outside. Locating the ghost room and evidence on this map can be quite difficult as both may be found in entirely unexpected spots. This map can also be confusing to navigate in comparison to the generally symmetric indoor maps of Phasmophobia.

Perhaps the best aspect of this map is the many Easter eggs it hides. Players can find the mask of Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th by staring at the water at the end of the pier, Slenderman can be spotted in a few locations around the map, a small twig doll hangs on a fence near the campfire in reference to The Blair Witch Project, and turning on and off the television in the cabin may cause the phone to ring in a reference to the film The Ring.

Prison

Although technically a medium-sized map, Phasmophobia’s Prison is a formidably massive investigation area. It has 29 rooms and two floors, but due to how large all the rooms are, it feels much bigger than this.

Throughout the Prison, players will find a plethora of jail cells, numerous types of offices, and visitation rooms. Its expansive and sprawling size makes it an easy map to get lost in and players should thus always try to ensure they know where to hide and then where to go to escape.

Running away from ghosts during hunts or finding a place to hide is fairly easy on this map, but finding the correct ghost room is incredibly difficult even with a full team of four players. If you’re looking for a good challenge beyond the house maps, the Prison map is a great option to try.

Brownstone High School

Though this map is bigger than the Prison, it is more symmetrical and thus more intuitive to navigate. Brownstone High School has 58 rooms and two floors in total sure to take players quite a lot of time to explore during an investigation.

While exploring this map, players will come across an abundance of classrooms, offices, and bathrooms. There is also an expansive gymnasium, cafeteria, and lecture hall, all of which are quite eerie to ghost hunt in due to their sprawling size and the inability to see all parts of the room in the generally dark environment.

Upcoming maps in Phasmophobia

Camp Woodwind

A smaller variation of the existing Maple Lodge Campsite map will be added in the Apocalypse update of Phasmophobia. The exact features of this map are unknown outside of it being a smaller scaled version of the existing campsite.

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution

Phasmophobia had a map named Asylum, which was the only map classified as large within the game and was certainly the most formidable challenge that players could tackle. This map had a total of 119 rooms and two floors but is now being remodeled and transitioned into a new map called Sunny Meadows Mental Institution for the Apocalypse update.

This new map seems to offer players two gameplay options. The first gameplay option seems to allow players to explore one massive, sprawling map bigger than any other map in existence and bigger than the previous Asylum map.

The second option seems to allow players to break the map up in a game mode called “Sunny Meadows-restricted,” where it becomes five different small maps in one. Based on how it was teased, players may get to choose which small map out of the five they then play on and thus not be faced with one massively overwhelming map and instead get to enjoy it in smaller variations.

Both new maps will be introduced, and Asylum will be replaced, in the Apocalypse update of Phasmophobia. This update is set to launch on Sept. 27 at 10am CT.