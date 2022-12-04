Fortnite Chapter 4 is live: Epic released patch notes and the update is inbound

It’s been a hectic downtime period for Fortnite fans. Players have been busy discovering new coordinates to reveal the latest objects and items coming in Chapter four.

During the Fracture event that marked the end of Chapter three, players witnessed the island getting destroyed. Countless fans worldwide then worked together to recreate the map that now belongs to Chapter four and will be the playground of The Witcher’s Geralt and My Hero Academia characters.

Image via [HYPEX](https://twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1599164066257244160)

Players from all around the world are currently downloading the new Fortnite patch and new content is getting revealed by the minute. Data miners are going through every piece of file and code to reveal all the new content for the new season.

Dec. 4 — 3am CT: New POIs and named locations on the Chapter four map are revealed

Image via Epic Games

With the new Fortnite chapter going live, the map one has once again changed. New Points of Interest (POI) and named locations have taken their place on the Fortnite map and they will become the center of competition in the new season.

Dec. 4 — 2am CT: The Chapter four official trailer releases

The Chapter four trailer confirmed most of the rumors and leaks flying around before the patch. From the get-go, players can see the new motorcycles in action alongside some of the latest skins.

Geralt and MHA’s Deku are the two centerpieces of the trailer and more will be revealed in the patch notes.