Fortnite servers are finally live after lengthy downtime

After almost three months of Chapter Three, season four, a new chapter in Fortnite’s story begins today. The update for the new Chapter began at 8am UTC, and it took a bit longer than expected. Thankfully, the Fortnite servers are back up.

After roughly four hours of maintenance and the Fortnite community brimming with impatience, the servers, fueled by the new Chapter of Fortnite called Fracture, are back up. The servers went back up at 12pm Dec. 4. During this time, players couldn’t access anything related to the game and if they tried logging into the game, they’d get an LS-0016 code.

Now that the servers are finally back online, players can begin exploring all the newly added cosmetics, fresh Battle pass, revamped island themed around medieval times, and new mechanics like mining ores.

In total, there are four major zones you can explore—the Citadel, Anvil Square, Brutal Bastion, and Frenzy Fields that are teeming with secrets waiting to be discovered. Besides that, there are new mechanics like becoming a snowball, a bush, ground mounts, and a hurdle mechanic as you’re running into an obstacle. On top of all of this, Epic added a new arsenal of weapons that you can use to eradicate your enemies and be victorious once again.

See you on the island.