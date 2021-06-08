How to fix the 'You do not have permission to play Fortnite' error | Dot Esports

Permission to play Fortnite may not always be granted. Every time you launch Fortnite, you practically ask for permission to get into the servers.

Most of the time, you won’t run into any issues while logging into Fortnite. But you may also run into a rare error that reads “You do not have permission to play Fortnite.” The wording of the error may make it sound quite dire, but it’s one of the most harmless errors in the game.

The “You do not have permission to play Fortnite” error usually occurs whenever the servers are experiencing an uptick in traffic. Whenever Epic Games pushes big content updates like new seasons, Fortnite attracts new and returning players, increasing the overall load on the servers.

When the “You do not have permission to play Fortnite” error appears, chances are the servers may have already gone down. Before proceeding with any troubleshooting methods, you’ll want to make sure that the servers are actually down.

Here’s how you can fix the “You do not have permission to play Fortnite” error.

Check if the servers are down

If the servers are down, you won’t be able to fix the “You do not have permission to play Fortnite” error with any method. There are more than a few ways that you check Fortnite’s server status.

Epic has a status web page for its services and you can check out all the known issues and server outages on this website. Alternatively, you can also take a look at Fortnite’s Twitter account that only posts about ongoing errors and outages.

In most cases, community members will respond faster than developers when there’s a server-wide problem, meaning community hubs like Reddit can also be a decent source to see whether other players are experiencing the same error.

Aside from these three options, Downdetector can be a decent alternative. This platform also relies on user feedback and delivers results based on players’ responses.

Restart Fortnite

Regardless of whether the servers are down, your best bet when it comes to tackling the “You do not have permission to play Fortnite” error will be restarting the game. Server outages can get fixed within minutes or you may have been unlucky on your first try.

Restarting Fortnite will allow you to try reconnecting to the servers once again. Try restarting Fortnite around three or four times. If you still can’t get in after a few tries, you may just need to wait out the error.

Restart your router

If the servers are up but you’re still experiencing the “You do not have permission to play Fortnite” error, you should try restarting your router. Restarting your router will be the best way to troubleshoot your home connection. If your ISP was to blame for your connection issues, a simple reset might be enough to do the trick.

Aside from resetting your router, you can also change your DNS while restarting your gaming device at the same time.

Play the waiting game

If you weren’t able to get into the game by performing the troubleshooting steps above, you’ll have no option but to wait for Epic to fix the error. Considering how fast Epic can be when it comes to server-wide errors, the waiting period may be shorter than you’d imagine.

In extreme cases, consider opening a support ticket. Don’t forget to mention all the troubleshooting methods you’ve tried out to fix the error and a screengrab of the error itself. The support team should get back to you after researching with solution methods that may work just for you.