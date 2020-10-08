How to Link Your Fortnite Account to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch | Dot Esports

Starting in 2018, Epic slowly rolled out Fortnite’s crossplay feature on platforms ranging from consoles to mobile devices. This feature allows Fortnite players from all supported devices to play with each other, which makes it easier to squad up with friends from whatever device they use for gaming.

Fortnite puts a small icon next to players’ names to indicate which platform they’re playing from, and linking your Epic Games account will allow you to carry your progress to all devices that run Fortnite. You can easily switch to your PC or console from your phone or Nintendo Switch after a long day of commuting and pick off where you left Fortnite with all of your favorite skins.

Linking your progress tied to your PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Nintendo, Apple, or Google accounts may look complicated at first, but you can quickly get it all done in under 45 minutes.

Here are all the steps you need to take to link your accounts up so you can chase that sweet Victory Royale wherever you go.

Create an Epic Games account.

Screengrab via Epic Games

An Epic Games account is a must-have to sync your progress on other platforms. Your Epic account will serve as a cloud system that’ll store all of your progress that would originally be tied to the account you have on your preferred gaming platform.

To create your Epic account, you’ll need to head on over to Epic Games’ Fortnite website and hit the sign-in button on the top right of the page. You’ll then be asked if you already play Fortnite, but click on no for now.

You’ll then be prompted with a login screen that will have all the supported login methods by Epic. Click on “Sign Up with E-mail.” You’ll need to create a new Epic account with an e-mail address on the following screen and press on continue after filling all the boxes.

How to link each system to your Epic account

Screengrab via Epic Games

After activating your account, you’ll need to login to Epic’s website by clicking on “Sign In” that will be located under the signing up page. Once logged in, hover on your username that should appear on the top left corner and click on “Account.” Head over to the “Connections” tab from the left panel.

Switch to the “Accounts” tab and choose the platform that you’d like to carry over your progress from. Clicking on the “Connect” button under any of the categories will redirect you to its official website, and you’ll need to log into the account you have on those platforms to initiate the linking process.

How to link your gaming system with an Epic account via a code

The above method is the most traditional way for console and mobile years to sync their progress. If you’re a PC player looking to add another device to their ecosystem, however, there’s an alternative way of doing this.

When you first launch Fortnite on any console, including next-gen, you’ll be prompted with a warning telling you that you can link your progress through your existing Epic Games account. Clicking on “Link an Account” will forward to you a new page featuring code and timer on the bottom of your screen.

You’ll need a second device to complete this step in the easiest way possible since you’ll need to navigate to epicgames.com/activate. If you’re already logged in, the screen where you’ll enter code should appear, but you’ll need to log in with your Epic Account, otherwise.

Upon entering the code, your gaming device will detect your progress through your Epic account, and your beloved character should appear on your screen as a result. This method is usually referred to as the slower way of doing things, and it works pretty much the same on platforms that Fortnite’s available other than PC.

Though the next-gen consoles haven’t hit the market just yet, this method should also apply to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Considering Fortnite will be available on the next-gen consoles at launch, it may be a good time to sync your progress with a PlayStation Network/Xbox Live account to make sure you can switch devices in-case of server issues during the launch period.

What can you do if your Fortnite progress is already associated with a different account?

Chances are you may have gone through the above procedures when it was first announced. If the father time has done its tricks on your memory and you no longer remember your Epic account’s login details, you may run into errors while linking your Fortnite process to your new account.

While there was a way around this as Epic allowed users to “disconnect” their PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Nintendo accounts, it’s no longer possible to do so. Even if you remember your Epic account’s details and go through the disconnecting process, you won’t be able to link your process to a new account because it was “associated” with a different account.

The reason Epic discontinued this feature was that it allowed for account stealers to completely take over any Fortnite progress that’s tied to any other gaming system.

The only way around this error is finding the details of the Epic account that your Fortnite account is associated with and continuing your journey under those login details.

Due to the feud between Apple and Epic, Fortnite’s developer advised all of its users on Apple devices to create an Epic account and go through the linking process. Though Apple users are currently stuck on an older version of the game, they could lose their complete access to the game if Apple decides to discontinue the “Sign in with Apple feature.” Apple stated this wasn’t in their plans, but you can never be too safe when it comes to protecting your Fortnite legacy.

We also recommend turning on the two-factor verification through SMS, E-Mail, or an authenticator app to protect your Epic account further. These methods will play a vital role if you ever forget your login credentials as well.