Fortnite could be saying goodbye to Windows 7 and 8 users in Chapter 4, season 2

Fortnite has been on all Windows operating systems starting with Windows 7, since its release in 2017. But the latest rumors indicate Chapter Four, season two of Fortnite will stop supporting Windows 7 and 8 and that players will need to use at least Windows 10 to continue playing the game.

Fortnite content creator and data miner, iFireMonkey, revealed earlier today that starting with Fortnite Chapter Four, season two, players will need to use at least Windows 10 to play the game. With season two, Windows 7 and 8 are reportedly retiring from minimum system requirements.

Starting with Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 2, players will be required to use Windows 10 or higher in order to continue playing Fortnite natively on PC in an officially supported manner. Windows 7 and 8 will become officially unsupported in Fortnite. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 4, 2022

This was confirmed by Epic Games in its post Drop into the Next Generation of Fortnite today, which goes into detail about why the game is moving on to Unreal Engine 5.1 and what it means for the game. The most likely reason for Epic Games retiring these two systems from Fortnite is because starting with Chapter Four, season one, the game is using the latest features of Unreal Engine 5.1. The goal of moving the entire game to a new engine is to increase visual fidelity and make the game more flowing for average users. This will include new virtual shadow maps, reflections, and global illuminations. With that in mind, you’ll need to have a stronger PC.

Here are the new minimum and recommended specifications to run the game smoothly:

New minimum PC specifications

GPU: NVIDIA: Maxwell-generation cards or newer

AMD: GCN-generation cards or newer

Latest graphics drivers

Operating system:

Windows 10 version 1909.1350 or newer, with support for DirectX 12 Agility SDK

Windows 11

Direct X version:

DirectX 12



New recommended PC specifications