Fortnite Chapter Four has arrived, which means an entirely new map has appeared in the game. As you would expect, the map is covered with all manner of named locations and points of interest, known as POIs. These will end up acting not just as interesting places to visit over the course of the season, but they will also be important locations you will need to visit to complete all manner of quests and challenges.
The end-of-season event and dramatic changes that it brought in have also affected the island, and things are very different than they were at the end of the last season. You can find the seasonal map and all the known POIs and named locations listed below.
All POIs and Named Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one
Remember, named locations are the larger destinations you can visit on the map, but the island will also be covered in dozens of landmarks that will not be covered here.
Above, you can see an early look at the map from Fortnite leaker Hypex. We have the names of a number of POIs thanks to some patch notes from Epic.
- The Citadel
- Anvil Square
- Brutal Bastion
- Frenzy Fields
- Shattered Labs
- Faulty Splits
- Slappy Shores
- Breakwater Bay
- Lonely Labs
We also have the below map, thanks to ShiinaBR.
