Sorry, Fortnite fans, a new one-shot Pump Shotgun contender has arrived to haunt your lobbies

The Fortnite player base has been split into two camps for a while now, those who love the Pump Shotgun and those who hate it. Pump Shotgun lovers tend to be the folks who can perfectly line up their reticle and judge their range, landing the coveted one-shot kill that deletes full shields and health, leaving their enemies a simmering ball of rage.

The Pump haters tend to be the folks on the wrong end of this ego-shattering weapon, deleted from the game before they even know what is happening. Well, in Fortnite Chapter Four, we all learn who we are again. No, the Pump has not returned, but there is a new contender on the block.

The Thunder Shotgun will be waiting for you when you next log in to the game, and the stats are a little bit scary. The Legendary Thunder Shotgun will do over 219 damage on a headshot, enough to delete a player instantly. The bad news is that the Epic Thunder Shotgun, which will be more common, hits for 207 to the head, also putting it in the category of weapons that will one-shot you through full health and shields. The Rare Thunder Shotgun hits for a mere 195 to the head, so landing the shot and then a quick tap anywhere with a pistol to follow up will eliminate your enemies quickly.

Things are certainly going to be interesting with this weapon in the mix, and it feels like the best candidate to generate early tears and social media outbursts this season. If you don’t particularly enjoy getting suckered into shotgun fights in Fortnite, remember the golden rule and work on your building. Being able to pop a wall down at a good rhythm to interrupt a shotgunner’s fire will render them pretty much useless, and you’ll be able to chip them down with whatever weapon you please.