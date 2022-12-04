How to get The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 1

The new season of Fortnite has introduced plenty of new skins for players to work toward, as well as some fantastic collaborations. The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, has made his way to the island, and players will be able to unlock his skin later in the season. There are clearly going to be some dangerous monsters roaming the island this season if Geralt has been called in to lend a hand.

How to get The Witcher Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite

The first thing you will need to do to get your hands on Geralt in Fortnite is to purchase the Battle Pass. Just like always, this will set you back 950 V-Bucks, or is included in the Fortnite Crew subscription for anyone who signs up.

After that, you will need to be patient. The Geralt of Rivia skin is not part of the main Battle Pass, which we know thanks to some leaked images. In an image tweeted out by noted Fortnite leaker Hypex, we can clearly see that Geralt is in his own little section, so you won’t get able to power level your way through the Battle Pass to get him.

More Fortnite Chapter 4 Battle Pass Pages + Geralt from The Witcher & Doom Slayer (via @FNLeaksAndInfo & @VenomFNx) pic.twitter.com/biyjCPoMdx — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 4, 2022

Instead, we will need to wait 54 days for a series of challenges to unlock that we will need to complete to get our hands on various Geralt-associated items, with the last one being the Witcher skin itself. These include a loading screen, backbling featuring his iconic double swords, a spray, emote, and a harvesting tool. The process will be pretty identical to previous seasons, so none of this is very surprising.

As soon as 54 days pass and we get the relevant challenges live in the game, we will update this article with full information on how to complete each one and help you get that Geralt skin as quickly as possible.