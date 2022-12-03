Fortnite Chapter 3 Fracture event LIVE: Double jumping and a Zero Point-centric season on the horizon

Whenever a Fortnite season or chapter ends, another one follows. Each iteration is as unique as it gets, as the ending live event dictates the future course of the game’s storyline.

Considering Fortnite’s Chapter Four is due for a Dec. 4 release, fans are counting down the minutes to the Fracture event. Considering previous chapters and seasons, Epic Games has been relatively successful when it comes to retaining the surprise factor. The number of leaks declined drastically, meaning the latest Fortnite chapter will be filled with surprises.

Dec. 3 — 1am CT: The Discovery tab in Fortnite gets swept

The Discovery tab has now shrunk pic.twitter.com/RHxmDHu6xQ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 3, 2022

The Discovery tab in Fortnite that features many different in-game modes was cleared out, potentially to make way for the new game modes which will become available with Chapter four.

Dec. 3 — 11:30am CT: Double Jumping could be a new mechanic in Fortnite Chapter Four

All Fortnite seasons aim to introduce new mechanics to the game in an effort to keep it fresh. Recent rumors regarding the latest chapter indicate that double jumping could be a new addition to Fortnite.

DOUBLE JUMP IS COMING IN CHAPTER 4 (via @MidaRado) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 3, 2022

Dec. 3 — 10:30am CT: The first teaser image for Fortnite Chapter Four drops

With only a few hours until the event, more details started to pop up all around the web. A leaked Chapter Four image shared by HYPEX gives the impression that the latest iteration of Fortnite could be space themed with a storyline concerning the Zero Point.

CHAPTER 4 EVENT TEASER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9MEzFm0UQ6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 3, 2022

Dec. 2 — 10pm CT: Fortnite’s Chapter Four could be Marvel-themed

As the Fracture event got closer, Epic released more teasers on various social media channels. The event’s TikTok ad had an intriguing detail as it featured the name Marvel in the legal text section.

This could only mean two things, either there will be a Marvel skin on the battle pass, or the whole season might be Marvel-themed.

#Fortnite's Chapter 4 Tik Tok ad has #Marvel in the legal text area, so we're either getting a single Marvel skin in the Battle Pass, or a full Marvel season pic.twitter.com/uElJneWb2I — Justin (@Justin_Neagle) December 3, 2022

Dec. 2 — 1pm CT: Fortnite Crew gets a new skin ahead of the new chapter

The latest skins that will be available in Fortnite Chapter Four remain a mystery, but Epic added a new cosmetics item as a Crew Pack drop only a day before the end-of-the-season event.

👑 New Fortnite Crew Pack Drop 👑



The first member of the High Stakes Club has arrived. Keep an eye out for the rest of the trio to make their appearance soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/FgubakrA1S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2022

More High Stake Club members are likely to join the Fortnite world in the new chapter.