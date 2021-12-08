How to fix Fortnite not loading error

Whenever a new Fortnite chapter or season rolls out, it attracts the attention of both new and returning players, increasing the overall player count during release periods.

While Fortnite’s servers are well-equipped, they can still struggle to keep up with the demand during huge releases. During such moments, players may experience errors that prevent them from logging into Fortnite, like the white screen and failing to load error.

Most of these errors can only truly be fixed by Epic, but players can try a few methods to bypass the not loading error in Fortnite.

Check Fortnite’s server status

If Fortnite’s servers are down, players will have no option but to wait for Epic to roll out a fix before they can get into the game.

Loading into the game won’t be possible when the servers are down. In addition to the server status page, Fortnite also has a Status page on Twitter where developers keep players updated with ongoing errors.

Players who’d like to log into Fortnite as soon as an error is fixed should keep an eye on the Fortnite Status Twitter page.

Restart Fortnite

Sometimes, players can just be unlucky while trying to log into Fortnite. If the servers are doing just fine but you’re still struggling to log into Fortnite, restating the game can be of help.

When you restart Fortnite, you’ll have another go at logging into the servers. And if you just got unlucky with a busy server on your first try, you might be able to squeeze in during your second attempt.

Restart your router and gaming device

Though it rarely happens, your home network can cause Fortnite not to load. One of the best ways to troubleshoot your home network will be by restarting your router since it’ll allow you to get a new connection route with your internet service provider (ISP).

While you’re at it, it’ll be a decent idea to restart your gaming device so you can troubleshoot for software bugs in the meantime.

If you still can’t load into Fortnite after performing the fixes above, you can try contacting your ISP to see if there’s something wrong with your home network. They’ll be able to run diagnostics on your connection and instruct you further on how you can fix your connection.