How to fix Fortnite’s error code “errors.com.epicgames.common.server_error”

Fortnite players may face errors when connecting to game servers. This is something common that happens in all games and it usually happens in Fortnite shortly after new updates are released.

One of the most common errors players face is described as “errors.com.epicgames.common.server_error,” which comes with the famous message “Not the llama you’re looking for.” Despite players’ connections playing a huge role in how their computer or console can communicate with Fortnite servers, this is one of the few cases when there’s nothing players can do because it’s not an issue on their end.

This error is caused by problems in Epic Games’ servers, as expected from the “server error” portion of its name. Whenever you see that, you can check Epic’s Public Status page to see if the company has identified problems with login, matchmaking, or gaming services. If so, they’ll be tagged either as “Degraded Performance” or anything else other than “Operational.”

In such cases, all you can do is wait for Epic to fix its servers. These fixes usually take a few hours if they aren’t big issues and the company rarely lets the Fortnite servers stay down for many hours or an entire day. Go play something else or do something away from the computer and come back in an hour to check that same page and see if there’s any update.

You can also try to see if other people on the Fortnite subreddit have the same complaints as you. Players usually use this forum to share issues they might be having with their game and possible solutions, if there are any. Epic also shares updates about errors on its end both on this subreddit and on its official Twitter profile.

So if you run into this server error, there’s nothing you can do. Just be patient and wait because the fix should be coming in no time.