All leaked skins and weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 1

The island has been reforged and brought new things with it.

Fortnite has managed to be one of the top live-service games in the world thanks to its constant influx of new content. Over the last five years, Epic Games has become known for introducing all kinds of new concepts and franchises into the battle royale. Now, as Chapter Three draws to a close, many leaks about the upcoming skins and weapons in the game’s next Chapter have begun to surface.

Many of the characters shown at the end of the Fortnite Fracture event are expected to show up soon in the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the leaked skins and weapons in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

What skins and weapons have been leaked so far for Fortnite Chapter Four, season one?

There has been a whole range of new features and characters coming to everyone’s favorite battle royale. Here is what you can expect from the game’s latest season.

Skins

Image via Epic Games

The above image is seen at the end of Fortnite‘s Chapter Four cinematic trailer that played at the end of the Fracture event. In this image, players are given a look at some of the new characters that will be coming to the island. These include:

Doom Guy

Geralt of Rivia

A character to fit with the dirtbike addition

A ghostly cell-shaded character

A character on a pink glider

A survey skin that was previously theorized to be a young Geno, yet to be confirmed

Hulk and MrBeast were also shown in the game’s trailer, which means they’ll also be coming to Fortnite sometime in the near future.

While the two additional non-collab characters are hard to know, data miners have combed through past skin surveys to get an idea of who to expect. The blue ghostly figure, for instance, appears to be a skin previously leaked from the surveys.

The character on the pastel-colored glider seems to be another past survey skin, which iFireMonkey posted on Twitter.

An additional skin has been found through the game’s map coordinates mini-game. This look has more of a punk look, but could be a variation of the skin shown above.

Weapons and Vehicles

New pickaxes and weapons have also been found in the game’s files as well as through the coordinates mini-game. Data miners have been quick to post these weapons and new vehicles to their feeds. Cars will be making a return, but there will also be new dirt bikes that players can ride on the Island.

HYPEX collected some images of the new weapons coming to the game, including:

A Sword Pistol

Geralt’s Sword pickaxe

Master Pump Shotgun

Shock Hammer pickaxe

CHAPTER 4 WEAPONS (Maybe the 2nd & 4th image are pickaxes)



– Sword Pistol

– Geralt's Sword

– Muster Pump Shotgun

– Shock Hammer pic.twitter.com/QVeWFMXwXQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 3, 2022

Doom Guy’s helmet was also leaked by itself, which may mean that it could become a separate item in the game.

That’s all that’s been leaked so far, but check back here for the latest information about the skins and weapons leaked for the new season.