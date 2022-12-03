Weirdly, both Geralt of Rivia and MrBeast will be killing monsters in Fortnite this season

Fortnite is no stranger to collaboration, and it looks like the upcoming Chapter Four, season one will be filled with all manner of new skins for players to get their hands on. Featured among them, it appears, will be Geralt of Rivia, star of CD Projekt Red’s Witcher series, and MrBeast, one of the most successful Youtubers of all time.

The new skins were revealed in an end-of-season event that capped off Chapter Three and threw players into an uncertain future, at least for a few hours while the server downtime lasts. After the island was destroyed, then reformed by the efforts of The Paradigm and all the Loopers, we were treated to a new trailer. The trailer can be found on the official Fortnite Youtube channel for those who missed out on the event.

Geralt appears floating through space, trying desperately to catch up with Roach, 28 seconds into the trailer. This hopefully means that not only do we get the storied Witcher as a skin, but also Roach as a potential glider. At 47 seconds, MrBeast is dragged across the screen, a worried expression on his face. The Youtuber, known for big-budget videos and acts of extreme generosity, has been rumored to appear in the game for quite a while now.

We also appear to get a glimpse of Doomguy at 26 seconds, a harvesting tool that is suspiciously themed around All Might from My Hero Academia, and the Incredible Hulk riding a motorbike across the screen as well. We have no idea yet if these skins and items are part of the Battle Pass or if they will be making their way to the Item Shop at some point.

There will almost certainly be plenty of leaks on the way between now and the servers coming back up, so if you would prefer to avoid spoilers until you can jump into the game again, you might want to avoid social media.