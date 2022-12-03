Big, green, and mean: Doomguy and The Incredible Hulk are smashing their way into Fortnite Chapter 4

Epic games is going all out when it comes to the Chapter Four, season one skins. A number of surprising collaborations have been revealed, and it seems both the Doom Slayer, or DoomGuy for the more refined gamers out there, and The Incredible Hulk will be making their way to the newly formed island in Fortnite.

The two green meanies will be joining up with Geralt of Rivia, the gruff-voice protagonist of CD Projekt Red’s Witcher series, and MrBeast, who were both revealed in a trailer for the new season. The Doom Slayer features in some new artwork that has leaked, and his helmet from Doom Eternal has also been found in the game files.

For now, it looks like Doom Slayer might be a Battle Pass skin, potentially taking the final slot, given how popular the character is. The Incredible Hulk doesn’t appear in what seems to be the traditional Battle Pass image that gives players their first glimpse at the seasonal goodies that can get their hands on.

Image via Epic Games

This actually makes sense. Marvel skins will typically show up in the Item Shop where the popular tie-in with Disney’s entertainment juggernaut can result in the maximum exchange of V-Bucks. The skins that players can wear have always been a massive driving factor for Fortnite, and over the years the ever-expanding collaborations between Epic and other companies have kept us all coming back for more.

There are also far more interesting reveals than just the Battle Pass skins. It seems that an all-new vehicle is on the way in Chapter Four, as images of a motorbike have been revealed. Players who visit a special Fortnite Chapter Four website can enter coordinates and work together to reveal new objects that are on the way. This should help to keep us all busy until the servers come back up and the new Chapter officially begins.