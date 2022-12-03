Fortnite fans can discover new map objects in Chapter 4 after the Fracture event

The new content is here, you just have to find it.

Fortnite’s Chapter Three came to an end after the Fracture event and players are now on a mission to discover new game objects on the official website of Chapter Four.

Soon after the event was in the books, Epic Games’ new website dedicated to Chapter Four’s arrival went live where players can enter coordinates to find objects that will be featured in Fortnite’s latest chapter.

Not all codes will reveal an object, however, and players will need to bring their A game while guessing to reveal the latest in-game items.

Fans participating in the event were already able to model for a new vehicle type, motorcycles.

FIRST LOOK AT THE NEW BIKE VEHICLE!!



(Thanks to "s1lenttxp" in my Twitch chat for letting me know ❤️) pic.twitter.com/6B86Ej2rSp — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 3, 2022

There’s still lots to discover on the Chapter Four website and there’s no doubt that fans will go ham on it during the downtime. Other potential objects that can be discovered on the website might include skins and weapons which will be available for the first time with Chapter Four.

Fortnite servers shut down before each update and the maintenance time generally takes around 12 hours. When the downtime is over, players will be required to install a gigantic patch that contains the content for the new season which will include the objects that were discovered on the Chapter Four website.

If you would like to keep up with the latest findings, you can check out our Fracture event live blog, or follow Fortnite related hashtags on social media.