Fortnite’s Battle Bus launches into space for Chapter 4 trailer teaser

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games out right now thanks to the frequent content and cosmetics that are added to the game. Now, players are eagerly awaiting the end of Chapter Three after only a year, with a big event scheduled to happen tomorrow at 3pm CT. Ahead of that, Epic Games has dropped the YouTube link for the trailer, which shows some new things.

In a tweet, players are given a look at a new title image for the event with all the information about it. Clicking the link and going to YouTube will show you a new image of the Battle Bus traveling through what looks like open space. The trailer is around a minute and 19 seconds long and releases around the same time as the event tomorrow.

Don't fall to pieces… fight for the fate of the Island.https://t.co/GFvZcJ1uEP pic.twitter.com/Rv0KEEXF8k — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2022

The tweet also has some text that gives a little insight into what players can expect during the event and afterward. Epic is not really a company that believes in subtlety when it comes to naming things like this. Because of this, many players have assumed the island will become broken into pieces during the event.

The fact that the tweet states “Don’t fall to pieces” could potentially be a hint at what we can expect in the coming days. Other teasers have shown characters being pulled toward the sky alongside chunks of land. Other images tweeted out by the official Fortnite account also showed characters seemingly floating through space.

There is a lot of speculation going around about what to expect from the end of this season into the start of the next. It won’t be long before we see what the team at Epic has in store for the future of so many players’ favorite battle royale.