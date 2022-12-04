After a full year of Vibin’ in Paradise, reality as we know it has come to an end, and the new Chapter of Fornite is on our doorstep. The Herald’s prophecy saying that nothing is coming has been fulfilled and we’re now left with scraps of various realities desperately trying to shape a new Island.

As we’re still putting the pieces of different realities together to once again conquer the island, Epic Games has shared patch notes for Chapter four, season one. With this new Chapter, the island, as you might have expected, is getting a makeover, ground mounts, new mechanics like Reality Augments, and new weapons. Let’s take a look at how exactly the island changed coming into Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

New zones

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite’s island has a new look coming into Chapter Four. There are four major zones—the Citadel, Anvil Square, Brutal Bastion, and Frenzy Fields. All four zones leave medieval and rural vibes that are, at first glance, peaceful. The first zone, inspired by medieval castles and venerable knights, is ruled by The Ageless, who will, most likely, be our villain of the first season. Brutal Bastion is the headquarters of the Reality Warriors. There, you can hit the snow with your Pickaxe, jump inside a snowball, and run your enemies over. Anvil Square and Frenzy Fields are seemingly simple and humble zones but don’t get fooled so quickly because they hold many secrets.

New mechanics

Starting Chapter Four, season one, you can mine in Fortnite. If you travel to the Shattered Slabs mining facility, you’ll quickly discover Kinetic Ore that can be used to strategically attack your opponents.

Next, Chapter Four, season one will feature ground mounts. Although we’ve already seen ground mounts in the form of wolves and hogs, this time around, we’ll have dirt bikes called Trail Thrashers. And of course, you can do all kinds of tricks and stuns with these dirt bikes.

Most interestingly, hurdle is now joining the movement options in Fortnite. To hurdle over and onto obstacles, you’ll simply need to sprint at them.

Reality Augments

The most intriguing mechanic making its way to the game is Reality Augments. Given to you at different intervals during a match, you can use Reality Augments to buff both yourself and your weapons. The longer you stay in the match, the more augments you can collect. All Reality Augments will last until the end of the match. Here’s the list of all Reality Augments:

One of the 22 Day one Reality Augments: Light Fingers. Makes your weapons using Light Ammo reload faster.

One of the 22 Day one Reality Augments: Mechanical Archer. Gives you a Mechanical Explosive Blow & Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

One of the 22 Day one Reality Augments: Aerialist. Grants you Glider redeploy for the rest of the match.

One of the 22 Day one Reality Augments: Supercharged. Your vehicles won’t consume fuel and they’ll have increased Health.

One of the 22 Day one Reality Augments: Soaring Sprints. While sprinting, you’ll be able to jump much higher—and jump with lower gravity.

If you don’t like RNG, you can always reroll and get a different Reality Augment. On top of that, you can mix and match augments and find a winning combination that works for you.

New weapons

With the new Chapter, the devs are introducing a new set of weapons to the game. There will, of course, be weapons that will make their way back to the game. Here’s a list of new weapons:

Weapon Description Ex-Caliber Rifle This powerful, semi-automatic rifle fires a ballistic blade at your enemies that detonates mere moments later. Thunder Shotgun A pump-action shotgun that deals high damage and shoots two rounds at a time. Just as thunder tears through the sky, this shotgun tears through skirmishes and shotgun shells. Maven Auto Shotgun An automatic, fast-firing shotgun with moderate damage and range. A true maven, however, will know how to make the most of it. Red-Eye Assault Rifle An automatic assault rifle with a custom red dot sight for improved accuracy. Made for a focused wielder, this assault rifle has a controlled fire rate. Twin Mag SMG Two are better than one: this automatic, fast-firing SMG has a double-sided magazine for an extra fast reload. Tactical Pistol Don’t count this one out. This automatic, powerful sidearm can lay down serious firepower from its small frame. Shockwave Hammer Not only does this melee weapon deal damage to opponents, but it also launches them far away. You can also use it to launch yourself and teammates.

New items

Image via Epic Games

Besides weapons, other utility items like healing items are making their way to the game. Here’s a list of newly added healing items:

Item Description Slap Berries This fruit is so refreshing you won’t want to stand still. Eat one for not only Effective Health but also short-term unlimited Energy regen to stay sprinting longer. Slap Juice Thanks to the Slap Juice factory at Slappy Shores, there’s Slap Juice! Slap Juice grants more Effective Health than a Slap Berry, and also a longer temporary Energy regen. Sky Jellies If you see these jellyfish nearby, fear not—they want to help you. If you come in contact with these floating creatures, you’ll experience a bounce effect and have some Effective Health restored.

Points of interest changes

Some points of interest will randomly be selected to be Hot Spots at the beginning of each match. They will be marked with gold text and you’ll see flying drones all over the area that are holding high-rarity weapons. To get your hands on those sweet weapons, shoot the drones down.

You can also Capture Point if you stay long enough in the area. Your team’s Banners will be visible to everyone and you’ll be able to see chests and opponents.

Battle pass

With a new Chapter, we are, of course, getting a new Battle pass. The pass will feature tons of rewards that will start with Selene, who will be immediately unlocked after you purchase the pass. Other than that, you can get, Maasai, Doom Slayer, Dusty, Nezumi, Helsie, the Agreless, and Geralt of Rivia.