A new season in Fortnite means a whole new collection of skins, backblings, wraps, and other cosmetic rewards for players to get their hands on. The new Chapter Four has ushered in a new battle pass, and all manner of new items will be making their way to the game as shop items or rewards for challenges. With Winterfest on the way, we can also expect to see a glut of free rewards arriving in the game.

Below, you will find a comprehensive list of all the leaked items so far, and we will do our best to keep this updated throughout the season.

All the leaked skins, backblings, wraps, and rewards for Fortnite Chapter 4, season one

Chapter Four will introduce some new “Midseason Edits” styles, which will be available for the battle pass skins.

There's new "Midseason Drops" Edit Styles along with the usual bonus rewards! pic.twitter.com/Mjlr3hkUFO — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 4, 2022

A special glider for a character called Geno The Ageless.

Looks like The Ageless' (Geno) Glider isn't locked to him! pic.twitter.com/NmGeI9bIqr — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 4, 2022

Geno and his variant skins.

A new Bounce With It emote, we are unsure how players will actually get their hands on this.

New "Bounce Wit It" Emote. Might aswell make it an IShowSpeed ICON Emote..😭 pic.twitter.com/Qenq2CoYFU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 4, 2022

The all-important Chapter Four win umbrella. If you want this, you will need to claim victory in a match.

New default skins for new players.

A winter Skye skin, potentially tied to Winterfest.

The Doom Slayer can play in style with this new backbling.