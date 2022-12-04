Second only to Fortnite’s infamous island for importance, the weapons you use each season in Epic Games’ wildly successful battle royale can really decide how successful a new iteration of the game will be. As Chapter Four begins, this means a huge number of older weapons will be falling by the wayside and into the vault.

It also means weapons are likely to come out of the vault, and new weapons will be introduced all season long. Below, you can find a list of everything we know about what weapons are being vaulted, unvaulted, and added to the game during Chapter Four, season one.

All Vaulted, Unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one

First up, all the new weapons that are being added to the game:

Ex Caliber Rifle

Thunder Shotgun

Maven Auto Shotgun

Red Eye Assault Rifle

Twin Mag SMG

Tactical Pistol

Shockwave Hammer

Next, all the unvaulted weapons that you will get to use again this season:

Cluster Bow

Flame Bow

Shockwave Bow

Stink Bow

Unstable Bow

And finally, all the vaulted weapons that have been removed from the game, for now, at least:

We don’t have any information on this yet.

And there you have it, a good look at the changes to the available weapons in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one. It definitely seems like this will shake up the meta a huge amount, and it should become apparent pretty quickly which weapons stand out from the crowd and are the most desirable finds while looting up.