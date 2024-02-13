Wands are one of the most efficient and useful weapons you can use in Enshrouded. They deal reliably strong damage, don’t require any ammo, and can efficiently attack foes from afar, which means you want to have one of the best wands Embervale has to offer.

Even if a wand doesn’t line up with your class build, it’s still generally a good idea to have one on hand just in case a situation calls for one. Here are all of the best wands in Enshrouded ranked.

Enshrouded best wands, ranked

These are the seven strongest wands you can obtain in Enshrouded. All weapons can drop at different rarities that will affect how powerful they are, so you might need to farm for a while before you successfully unlock one of the strong versions of these wands.

7) Scorching Wand

Damage: 47

Unlock: Chest loot and boss loot

Durability: 250

Additional statistics: +Two mana regeneration, 11 percent overcharge, and 0.6 second attack speed.

The Scorching Wand is a reliable option if you’re seeking solid fire-based damage, which I find to be one of the most effective types in Enshrouded. This weapon works really well with any kind of magic-based build whether it be a Mage, Wizard, or Battlemage.

If you’re looking for fire damage, this is a solid choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

6) Ritual Tempest Wand

Damage: 64

Unlock: Chest loot

Durability: 300

Additional statistics: +One mana regeneration, 20 percent overcharge, and 0.6 second attack speed.

If you prefer specializing in shock damage, the Ritual Tempest Wand is a strong choice. This weapon is especially effective when you select class skills that work alongside it like Thunder to overall bolster this damage type as much as you can.

Amplify your shock damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

5) Apprentice Wand

Damage: 104

Unlock: Chest loot

Durability: 250

Additional statistics: +Two mana regeneration, 10 percent overcharge, and 0.6 second attack speed.

The Apprentice Wand specializes in ice damage and is one of the easiest and most effective wands you can get early on. You likely won’t get a strong version of this weapon right away, but you can at least familiarize yourself with it to see if the higher-tiered version of it is the right tool for your class build.

It’s a solid option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4) Helix

Damage: 115

Unlock: Chest loot

Durability: 300

Additional statistics: 19 percent overcharge, +one mana regeneration, and 0.6 second attack speed.

One of my favorite wands in Enshrouded is Helix, a brutal weapon that deals Shroud damage. It’s a fun weapon to play with, especially because you get to lean into the Shroud aspects of this game, and it’s also super effective.

This is one of my favorites. Screenshot by Dot Esports

3) Frozen Core Wand

Damage: 140

Unlock: Chest loot and boss loot

Durability: 250

Additional statistics: +Two mana regeneration, 11 percent overcharge, and 0.6 second attack speed.

Another powerful ice-based option is the Frozen Core Wand, which has a chance of being found in chests or dropped by bosses. This makes it one of the easier stronger weapons to obtain since there are two ways to farm for it. This is your best bet overall if you want an ice-based wand.

It’s all about ice damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

2) Luminous Wand

Damage: 137

Unlock: Chest loot

Durability: 260

Additional statistics: 13 percent overcharge, 0.6 second attack speed, and +one mana regeneration.

My other favorite wand to use is the Luminous Wand, a fire-based weapon that dishes out some really strong damage. This is the most powerful fire wand you can get, and it’s also one of the coolest-looking weapons you can obtain.

It’s a great wand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

1) Crackling Wand

Damage: 155

Unlock: Chest loot

Durability: 250

Additional statistics: +Two mana regeneration, 10 percent overcharge, and 0.6 second attack speed.

In terms of sheer power, the Crackling Wand offers the most damage output overall, which makes it the top wand you can choose. I personally prefer the effects of wands like the Luminous Wand or Helix a bit more, but if it’s the highest damage output you’re after, then this is the weapon for you.

This one has the highest damage potential. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you know what some of the best weapons are, be sure to also carefully choose one of the best classes so you can become as powerful as possible in Enshrouded. You can also work on obtaining Legendary weapons and Legendary armor to go with one of the best wands to craft a truly superb character build.