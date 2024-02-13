Battlemage is one of the strongest classes you can choose in Enshrouded since it allows for immense flexibility and power. If you’re struggling to decide between a melee or magic-based class, this one is right in the middle and can be immensely effective with the right build.

Crafting an efficient build can be tricky since there are so many options, so here’s everything you need to know to create the best Battlemage build in Enshrouded including the best skills, armor, weapons, and more.

Enshrouded best Battlemage build

Battlemage is one of the official 12 classes Enshrouded offers, which makes it a bit easier to build than other custom classes like Paladin and Mage. You have to find a precise balance between melee and magic, though, so carefully choosing the right parts for every piece of your build is essential.

Best Battlemage skills in Enshrouded

The best skills you can get as a Battlemage include both those officially listed as part of the class and others from different ones, mostly classes that are also blue and lean into Intelligence. With the right skills, Battlemage is one of Enshrouded’s best classes.

Skill Cost Effect Wand Master Two points Grants a 30-percent chance that every wand shot will spawn an additional projectile. Blink Four points Switches your regular dodge for a short-range teleport ability. Sting Two points Repeated damage against a target using a wand is boosted by 20 percent. Runner Two points Raises sprinting speed by 10 percent and lowers stamina usage by 10 percent. Emergency Blink Two points You can use the Blink ability even when stunned. Arcane Deflection Three points When you successfully evade an attack, 20 mana is regenerated. Double Jump Four points Grants you the ability to jump a second time while in the air. Wizard Three points When hitting an enemy using a magical weapon, your critical hit chance is raised by 10 percent. This Is The Way Two points All damage is raised by 10 percent when dealing damage with a magical weapon. Chain Hit Three points After successfully landing a critical hit with a magic weapon, the attack then automatically hits a second enemy within 15 meters for five shock damage for each point of Intelligence you have gained. Well Rested One point The duration of the Rested buff is raised by five minutes.

You’ll mostly be picking from the blue classes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Battlemage statistics in Enshrouded

To be an effective Battlemage, the most important statistic to prioritize is Intelligence. After this, the other ones to build are Constitution and Spirit.

Best Battlemage armor in Enshrouded

The best Battlemage armor generally includes a mix of three different armor sets, which are the Radiant Paladin set, the Elder set, and the Archmage set. There’s a lot of freedom to mix and match between all three until you find exactly the right armor setup for your specific playstyle, but the overall best combination is the following:

Elder Hat

Radiant Paladin Chestplate

Elder Gloves

Radiant Paladin Trousers

Radiant Paladin Boots

The Elder set is quite useful for a Battlemage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If this armor build doesn’t line up with how you want your Battlemage to function, here are all of the armor pieces you can consider using so you can decide what your build will look like.

Armor Statistics Special Effects Radiant Paladin Helmet Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 42 +15 percent melee critical strike chance Radiant Paladin Chestplate Magical Resistance – 56

Physical Resistance – 113 +240 health

+24 stamina Radiant Paladin Gloves Magical Resistance – 14

Physical Resistance – 28 +Two percent damage against melee opponents Radiant Paladin Trousers Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 70 +Two health regeneration

+90 health Radiant Paladin Boots Magical Resistance – 14

Physical Resistance – 28 +Four health regneration

-120 health timeout reduction Elder Hat Magical Resistance – 42

Physical Resistance – 28 +15 percent magical critical strike chance

+12 percent critical strike damage Elder Chest Magical Resistance – 113

Physical Resistance – 56 +120 health

+96 mana Elder Gloves Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 14 +12 percent magic damage multiplier

+Nine percent damage against magical enemies Elder Trousers Magical Resistance – 70

Physical Resistance – 28 +Two mana regeneration

+36 mana Elder Boots Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 14 +Four mana regeneration

-120 mana timeout reduction Archmage Hat Magical Resistance – 39

Physical Resistance – 26 +13 percent critical strike damage

+15 percent magical critical strike damage Archmage Chest Magical Resistance – 104

Physical Resistance – 52 +96 mana

+120 health Archmage Gloves Magical Resistance – 26

Physical Resistance – 13 +12 percent staff damage

+Nine percent damage against magical enemies Archmage Trousers Magical Resistance – 65

Physical Resistance – 26 +39 mana

+Two mana regeneration Archmage Boots Magical Resistance – 26

Physical Resistance – 13 -120 mana timeout reduction

+Four mana regeneration

The Archmage set can be crafted, so it’s especially useful for early-game Battlemage builds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Battlemage weapons in Enshrouded

As a Battlemage, it’s generally best to have a wand, a shield or ward, a staff, and a melee weapon of some kind. This allows you to be the most flexible Battlemage possible and ensures you can successfully combat any situation you may stumble upon. Your wand should be your primary weapon while all others are backup and only brought out as needed.

You have plenty of flexibility when it comes to the best weapons you can use as a Battlemage. This class type is very unique since it combines a melee fighting style with a more magical one, which allows you to effectively eliminate enemies in different ways.

The Helix wand is an excellent tool for a Battlemage. Screenshot by Dot Esports