Best Battlemage build in Enshrouded

It's one of the best classes you can choose.
Published: Feb 13, 2024 12:07 pm
Battlemage is one of the strongest classes you can choose in Enshrouded since it allows for immense flexibility and power. If you’re struggling to decide between a melee or magic-based class, this one is right in the middle and can be immensely effective with the right build.

Crafting an efficient build can be tricky since there are so many options, so here’s everything you need to know to create the best Battlemage build in Enshrouded including the best skills, armor, weapons, and more.

Enshrouded best Battlemage build

Battlemage is one of the official 12 classes Enshrouded offers, which makes it a bit easier to build than other custom classes like Paladin and Mage. You have to find a precise balance between melee and magic, though, so carefully choosing the right parts for every piece of your build is essential.

Best Battlemage skills in Enshrouded

The best skills you can get as a Battlemage include both those officially listed as part of the class and others from different ones, mostly classes that are also blue and lean into Intelligence. With the right skills, Battlemage is one of Enshrouded’s best classes.

SkillCostEffect
Wand MasterTwo pointsGrants a 30-percent chance that every wand shot will spawn an additional projectile.
BlinkFour pointsSwitches your regular dodge for a short-range teleport ability.
StingTwo pointsRepeated damage against a target using a wand is boosted by 20 percent.
RunnerTwo pointsRaises sprinting speed by 10 percent and lowers stamina usage by 10 percent.
Emergency BlinkTwo pointsYou can use the Blink ability even when stunned.
Arcane DeflectionThree pointsWhen you successfully evade an attack, 20 mana is regenerated.
Double JumpFour pointsGrants you the ability to jump a second time while in the air.
WizardThree pointsWhen hitting an enemy using a magical weapon, your critical hit chance is raised by 10 percent.
This Is The WayTwo pointsAll damage is raised by 10 percent when dealing damage with a magical weapon.
Chain HitThree pointsAfter successfully landing a critical hit with a magic weapon, the attack then automatically hits a second enemy within 15 meters for five shock damage for each point of Intelligence you have gained.
Well RestedOne pointThe duration of the Rested buff is raised by five minutes.
All classes in Enshrouded.
You’ll mostly be picking from the blue classes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Battlemage statistics in Enshrouded

To be an effective Battlemage, the most important statistic to prioritize is Intelligence. After this, the other ones to build are Constitution and Spirit.

Best Battlemage armor in Enshrouded

The best Battlemage armor generally includes a mix of three different armor sets, which are the Radiant Paladin set, the Elder set, and the Archmage set. There’s a lot of freedom to mix and match between all three until you find exactly the right armor setup for your specific playstyle, but the overall best combination is the following:

  • Elder Hat
  • Radiant Paladin Chestplate
  • Elder Gloves
  • Radiant Paladin Trousers
  • Radiant Paladin Boots
The Elder Armor gloves.
The Elder set is quite useful for a Battlemage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If this armor build doesn’t line up with how you want your Battlemage to function, here are all of the armor pieces you can consider using so you can decide what your build will look like.

ArmorStatisticsSpecial Effects
Radiant Paladin HelmetMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 42		+15 percent melee critical strike chance
Radiant Paladin ChestplateMagical Resistance – 56
Physical Resistance – 113		+240 health
+24 stamina
Radiant Paladin GlovesMagical Resistance – 14
Physical Resistance – 28		+Two percent damage against melee opponents
Radiant Paladin TrousersMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 70		+Two health regeneration
+90 health
Radiant Paladin BootsMagical Resistance – 14
Physical Resistance – 28		+Four health regneration
-120 health timeout reduction
Elder HatMagical Resistance – 42
Physical Resistance – 28		+15 percent magical critical strike chance
+12 percent critical strike damage
Elder ChestMagical Resistance – 113
Physical Resistance – 56		+120 health
+96 mana
Elder GlovesMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 14		+12 percent magic damage multiplier
+Nine percent damage against magical enemies
Elder TrousersMagical Resistance – 70
Physical Resistance – 28		+Two mana regeneration
+36 mana
Elder BootsMagical Resistance – 28
Physical Resistance – 14		+Four mana regeneration
-120 mana timeout reduction
Archmage HatMagical Resistance – 39
Physical Resistance – 26		+13 percent critical strike damage
+15 percent magical critical strike damage
Archmage ChestMagical Resistance – 104
Physical Resistance – 52		+96 mana
+120 health
Archmage GlovesMagical Resistance – 26
Physical Resistance – 13		+12 percent staff damage
+Nine percent damage against magical enemies
Archmage TrousersMagical Resistance – 65
Physical Resistance – 26		+39 mana
+Two mana regeneration
Archmage BootsMagical Resistance – 26
Physical Resistance – 13		-120 mana timeout reduction
+Four mana regeneration
The Archmage Hat crafting option.
The Archmage set can be crafted, so it’s especially useful for early-game Battlemage builds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Battlemage weapons in Enshrouded

As a Battlemage, it’s generally best to have a wand, a shield or ward, a staff, and a melee weapon of some kind. This allows you to be the most flexible Battlemage possible and ensures you can successfully combat any situation you may stumble upon. Your wand should be your primary weapon while all others are backup and only brought out as needed.

You have plenty of flexibility when it comes to the best weapons you can use as a Battlemage. This class type is very unique since it combines a melee fighting style with a more magical one, which allows you to effectively eliminate enemies in different ways.

The Helix wand in Enshrouded.
The Helix wand is an excellent tool for a Battlemage. Screenshot by Dot Esports
WeaponType
HelixWand
Scorching WandWand
Shroud WeaverStaff
Ritual Tempest WandWand
White Wolf SwordSword
Shield of LightShield
Read Article Is Enshrouded crossplay or cross-platform?
An armored character in Enshrouded.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Is Enshrouded crossplay or cross-platform?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to get Explosive Arrows in Enshrouded
A survivor in Enshrouded
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Explosive Arrows in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Is Enshrouded coming to consoles? – Answered
Image of an archer overlooking a massive mountain landscape.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Is Enshrouded coming to consoles? – Answered
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Enshrouded: How to complete Bridge Construction Report
Character in Enshrouded next to the Carpenter and the Masonry Tools
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
Enshrouded: How to complete Bridge Construction Report
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to get Well Blocks in Enshrouded
The player looking toward the Shroud and the Carpenter's Vault.
Category:
Enshrouded
Enshrouded
How to get Well Blocks in Enshrouded
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 12, 2024
