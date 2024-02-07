You have immense freedom to choose how your character functions in Enshrouded, so much so that you can even go beyond what the basic classes are to try out a Paladin build.

Recommended Videos

Enshrouded has 12 different classes to choose from, each complete with a wide array of skills, statistics, and gear to go with it. Paladin is an extra complex role to build, so here’s how to make the best Paladin build in Enshrouded.

Enshrouded best Paladin build

Paladin is not one of the 12 official classes in Enshrouded, but there is some specific gear designed for this role, which means you can still achieve a Paladin-style build through multiclassing in other classes. Since the Paladin class doesn’t officially exist, carefully constructing a strong build is extremely crucial if you want to play like a true Paladin.

Becoming a Paladin will help you find lots of success in Embervale. Image via Keen Games

Best Paladin skills in Enshrouded

Since you don’t have an actual designated Paladin skill tree to choose from, you’ll primarily be dipping into both the blue, which are the intelligence-based classes, and red, which are the strength-based classes, to craft a strong Paladin build. Here are the best Paladin skills to select.

Blink Cost: Four points Effect: Swaps your regular roll dodge for a short-range teleport move.

Blink Attack Cost: Two points Effect: When you Blink into an opponent, an explosion that deals fire damage is ignited.

Emergency Blink Cost: Two points Effect: Grants you the ability to Blink even while stunned.

Battle Heal Cost: Three points Effect: When you deal damage with a melee-based weapon, five percent of your maximum health is restored.

Arcane Deflection Cost: Two points Effect: When you successfully parry an attack, you gain 20 mana.

Water Aura Cost: Three points Effect: All players within 15 meters are healed a specific amount based on your Intelligence. One health is restored for every two points of Intelligence.

Merciless Attack Cost: Two points Effect: Unlocks the ability to perform a strong attack that deals high damage against an opponent you’ve overpowered.



While these are the best skills overall, you can easily dive more into damage dealing or magic healing if you prefer a Paladin build that leans more one way or the other. You’ll still be a very strong and flexible force either way, so feel free to personalize your build to suit the playstyle you want.

Focus on the red and blue classes when choosing Paladin skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Best Paladin statistics in Enshrouded

To be a successful Paladin, you want to prioritize Constitution, Intelligence, and Strength as your three main statistics. As you select skills in the skill tree, you’ll come across specific ones that enhance all three of these statistics, so be sure to sometimes raise these while also grabbing the previously mentioned best skills.

Best Paladin armor in Enshrouded

Even though Paladin isn’t an official class in Enshrouded, there is a powerful Radiant Paladin armor set, which is unsurprisingly the best armor you can use for a Paladin build.

Armor Statistics Special Effects Radiant Paladin Helmet Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 42 +15 percent melee critical strike chance Radiant Paladin Chestplate Magical Resistance – 56

Physical Resistance – 113 +240 health

+24 stamina Radiant Paladin Gloves Magical Resistance – 14

Physical Resistance – 28 +Two percent damage against melee opponents Radiant Paladin Trousers Magical Resistance – 28

Physical Resistance – 70 +Two health regeneration

+90 health Radiant Paladin Boots Magical Resistance – 14

Physical Resistance – 28 +Four health regneration

-120 health timeout reduction

It’s pretty powerful gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Paladin weapons in Enshrouded

To maximize the strength of your Paladin build, you need to use some of the best weapons in Enshrouded, which primarily means choosing either a melee or magic-based weapon for a Paladin build. Since a Paladin is a unique magic and melee combination of a class, you have a lot of freedom when it comes to choosing a weapon, but the overall strongest choices are as follows.

Weapon Type Luminous Wand Wand Jezmina’s Apotheosis Axe Shroud Weaver Staff Lightforged Axe Axe

Although it’s not one of the top choices overall, a good early-game option for a Paladin is the Wailing Blade, which is a very solid and easy-to-obtain Legendary weapon. You might also want to grab some kind of shield or ward, such as the Shield of Light or the Ghostly Ward to enhance your Paladin build further. The protective force you choose is a lot more flexible than your weapon and should be selected based on what flows best with the rest of your build.