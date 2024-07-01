Mysterious Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained – How Mysterious Toppings chests work

The Mysterious Toppings chest in Cookie Run Kingdom is crucial as it’s a choice Resonant Toppings chest, meaning you can actually pick Resonant Toppings of your choice for specific cookies to give them better stats.

Due to the robust nature of these toppings, knowing exactly how to get Mysterious Toppings (and how to use them) is essential for creating strong cookies.

Here’s the Mysterious Toppings chests in CRK, unpacked and explained.

How to get Mysterious Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

I got my first Mysterious Toppings chest from the Radiant Login Rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Mysterious Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom through limited-time events. You’ll get chests from event missions or as a reward for logging in during events—which is how I got my first Mysterious Toppings chest. Once you’ve got your Mysterious Toppings chest, you can then use it to get Resonant Toppings.

How to use Mysterious Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Pick which Resonant Topping you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Devsisters.

You can use the Mysterious Toppings chest to get Resonant Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom by following these three steps:

Open your storage and find the Mysterious Toppings chest. Select which type of Resonant Topping and how many you’d like. Press Claim.

This will automatically add the Resonant Toppings to your CRK inventory, meaning you can now equip them to applicable Cookies in the Cookie’s Toppings tab.

All Resonant Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Golden Cheese Cookie needs Radiant Cheese Chocolate Toppings. Image via Devsisters

The best way to describe Resonant Toppings is as advanced versions of regular Toppings with better bonus effects. There are seven types of Resonant Toppings: Frosted Crystal, Moonkissed, Radiant Cheese, Sea Salt, Tropical Rock, Draconic, and Triple Cone Cup.

These Toppings can only be equipped by specific cookies from the corresponding regions or kingdoms. You can choose whether you’d like these Resonant Toppings to be Raspberry, Chocolate, Almond, Caramel, or Apple Jelly Toppings. All Resonant Toppings and the cookies they can be equipped by can be found in the table below.

If you use any of these cookies and have a Mysterious Toppings chest, consider getting their Resonant Topping variant. This will beef up the bonus effects for that cookie, making it a doughy powerhouse. This is everything you need to know about how to get and use Resonant Toppings and Mysterious Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom.

