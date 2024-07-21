In Cookie Run Kingdom, there are Cookies that you can get aside from pulling from the game’s gacha system. One of those is Cream Ferret Cookie, who is a reliable Support-type Cookie in the game.

Alongside Snapdragon Cookie and Icicle Yeti Cookie, Cream Ferret Cookie is one of the characters you can get in Cookie Run Kingdom without spending resources on the gacha. Instead, you need to grind for the necessary resources in this feature, but they are guaranteed to be free.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cream Ferret Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings that you can use.

Best Cream Ferret Cookie toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

The best toppings that you can use for Cream Ferret Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom are five Swift Chocolate toppings. With this, you can spam her ability as many times as possible, especially since she focuses on buffing her allied Cookies to help them deal more damage to the opponents.

More healing and buffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cream Ferret Cookie’s ability is called Snuggly Ferret. Upon using this, she transforms to her animal form and heals her teammates’ HP for up to 55 percent of their attack damage, as well as periodically healing them for up to 13.4 percent of attack every second for seven seconds. Cream Ferret Cookie will also give damage resistance and will increase the critical strike chance and critical strike damage of her allies.

She will jump to her teammate with the highest attack to apply the Fuzzy Scarf buff, which increases their attack and critical strike chance while also granting a debuff resistance for 14 seconds. Cream Ferret Cookie will then return to her Cookie form while giving another Fuzzy Scar buff, as well as the Precious Friend buff (gives an HP shield of 100 percent of its max HP for two seconds and recovers 15 percent of attack per one percent of lost HP) to the ally Cookie whose HP is below 50 percent.

With all the supporting buffs and healing Cream Ferret Cookie can provide, using five Swift Chocolate toppings is the best option for her, especially if she is the lone Support Cookie in your team.

Who is Cream Ferret Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Cream Ferret Cookie is a Special rare, Support-type Cookie who is best positioned in the Rear. She made her debut in the Welcome! MyCookie update in 2024. Cream Ferret Cookie is one of the three Cookies that you can only get from the Pavilion of Promise, where you need to hatch eggs by increasing their point meters to 1,200. You can do this by using Purity Crystals.

Fluffy it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In terms of looks, Cream Ferret Cookie resembles a fluffy ferret. She is mostly covered in shades of dirty white.

