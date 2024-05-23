Best Golden Cheese Cookie toppings build guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

If we are talking about the best Cookie picks for balanced offense and defense in Cookie Run Kingdom, then the Ancient rare Golden Cheese Cookie shouldn’t be counted out.

Recommended Videos

In Cookie Run Kingdom, Golden Cheese Cookie is one of the five Ancient Heroes who started the whole adventure you can take on the game. With her being an Ancient rare Cookie, she plays a huge role in the main storyline.

In terms of using her in battles, may it be in the PvE or PvP mode, Golden Cheese Cookie is definitely a must-get since she can instantly impact any team she can belong.

Here’s everything you need to know about Golden Cheese Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings guide you can use for her.

Who is Golden Cheese Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Old but gold. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Golden Cheese Cookie is an Ancient Rare, Ranged Cookie best placed in the Middle. She’s the founder and queen of the Golden Cheese Kingdom, and wields the Light of Abundance in her Soul Jam. Golden Cheese Cookie was released as part of the Lost Golden City update in 2023.

Golden Cheese Cookie is fully covered in golden yellow aesthetic. She has an Egyptian-like head gear, wings, and uses a spear as her main weapon.

Golden Cheese Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Golden Cheese Cookie’s ability is called Brilliance of the Absolute. She throws her Spears of Radiance that deal up to eight times of damage, as long as there are five or more enemies. She then adds another Spear of Radiance for every opponent and can increase to a max of 12. The enemies receive debuffs, while Earth-type damage is strengthened. Golden Cheese Cookie can then relocate all of her damage to the enemy with the highest attack, calling it the Spear of Absolute.

When hit with the Spear of Absolute, the target enemy loses all its buffs, as well as being hit with damage, explosion damage, and then even more added damage from how many Spears of Radiance are in any enemy.

In terms of defense, Golden Cheese Cookie enters a Sacrophagus to be immortal and produces a shield that can negate knockback damage from enemies.

Best Golden Cheese Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

The best Cookie Run Toppings you can use for Golden Cheese Cookie are five Searing Raspberry toppings, specifically the Radiant Cheese variant. This allows you to increase her overall damage output since Golden Cheese Cookie is best used as a main or secondary damager in a team. If you do not have the Radiant Cheese variant, then you can use the ordinary Searing Raspberry toppings for her.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more