Best Icicle Yeti Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

In Cookie Run Kingdom, there are Special Cookies you can get outside trying your luck in the game’s gacha system. One is Icicle Yeti Cookie, a cute yet strong Cookie.

Icicle Yeti Cookie is one of the two Cookies you can get from the Pavilion of Promise, a feature that allows you to use Purity Crystals to attempt a point meter of 1,200. This makes them one of the most common Cookies you can get, but also a potential top pick when it comes to choosing your best tank and healer for your team.

Here’s everything you need to know about Icicle Yeti Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, especially the best toppings you can use.

Who is Icicle Yeti Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Freezing while healing and tanking. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Icicle Yeti Cookie is a Healer-type Cookie best placed in the Front. They are best known as the Cookie with a connection with Frost Queen Cookie. They were one of the main protagonists of the Icicle Yeti’s Winter Song adventure story in 2023. Icicle Yeti Cookie’s goal is to eventually become friends with Snow Sugar Cookie.

As their name suggests, Icicle Yeti Cookie looks like an icicle-like creature. They are covered in shades of blue and white.

Icicle Yeti Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Icicle Yeti Cookie’s ability is called Let’s Be Friends. They buff the ally Cookies while restoring health. Icicle Yeti Cookie also enters a yeti form where they dash towards the nearest enemy and produce a Shied of Ice which absorbs 30 percent of damage ally Cookies receive. Your whole team will also become resistant to Freezing.

Best Icicle Yeti Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

The best toppings you can use for Icicle Yeti Cookie are five Swift Chocolate toppings, mainly the Frosted Crystal variant. These reduce Icicle Yeti Cookie’s skill cooldown, paving the way for you to spam their ability as many times as possible.

If you don’t have the Frosted Crystal variant in Cookie Run Kingdom, then five Swift Chocolate toppings can be another great option.

