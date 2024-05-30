Pitaya Dragon Cookie in Cookie Run Kingom
Best Pitaya Dragon Cookie toppings build guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Are you ready for a flaming breath?
Only one Cookie belongs to the Dragon rarity in Cookie Run Kingdom so far. Named Pitaya Dragon Cookie, this Cookie is a powerhouse in PvE and PvP alike.

Pitaya Dragon Cookie, as their name suggests, really looks like a dragon. They are humongous in size compared to all the other Cookies. And just like majority of the Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom, you can only get it by luck in the gacha system. But don’t worry, your resources are worth spending, especially considering Pitaya Dragon Cookie is easily one of the most reliable picks for their position.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pitaya Dragon Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings guide you can use.

Who is Pitaya Dragon Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Pitaya Dragon Cookie
A dragon cookie? Yes, it’s possible. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Pitaya Dragon Cookie is a Charge-type Cookie best placed in the Front. First introduced as a non-playable character in the first Heart of Courage and Passion update in 2021, Pitaya Dragon made their official debut as a playable Cookie in the Legend of the Dragon update. Pitaya Dragon Cookie was defeated by Hollyberry Cookie, but the former became the ruler of the Hollyberry Kingdom after the latter disappeared.

Pitaya Dragon Cookie’s ability is called Draconic Bladestorm. It unleashes two draconic blade energy blasts that deal damage and reducing healing. Pitaya Dragon Cookie thens enter their dragon form, releasing their flaming breath to deal more damage while ignoring resistances and reducing enemy attacks.

A stack of Pitaya Fury will also be gained through this, which can enhance the skill depending on the number of stacks Pitaya Dragon Cookie builds.

The enhanced skill of Pitaya Dragon Cookie deals more damage to enemies. It’ll also decrease their resistance to Fire-type damage. Then, using the dragon form of Pitaya Dragon Cookie will give more critical chance for their attacks.

Best Pitaya Dragon Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

The best toppings you can use for Pitaya Dragon Cookie are five Searing Raspberry toppings, specifically the Draconic variant. This increases their attack, maximizing Pitaya Dragon Cookie’s potential as a damaging Front Cookie. But if you don’t have the Draconic variant, you can also employ five normal Searing Raspberry toppings.

