Best Fettuccine Cookie Toppings build guide in Cookie Run: Kingdom

In Cookie Run: Kingdom, Fettucine is an Epic Defense Cookie that will help ensure your team is safe and protected. But to ensure she is the best defender, there are specific toppings you’ll want to equip her with to help protect your team.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fettucine and the best toppings for her in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Who is Fettucine Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Fettucine Cookie hails from the Golden Cheese Kingdom. Image via Devsisters

Fettucine Cookie was added to Cookie Run Kingdom during the Lost Golden City update, and while she may have the appearance of a mummy as she’s wrapped in pasta, she’s not a pushover. She’s a Defense-type cookie, like the Elder Faerie, which means she’s best placed in the front row.

Fettucine Cookie ability in Cookie Run: Kingdom, explained

In Cookie Run: Kingdom, Fettucine Cookie has a unique ability called Unstable Fettucine. Fettucine will taunt the enemy and smack them about with her pasta arms. Not only does this deal damage and make the enemies struck by this attack prone to Earth-type damage, but it also reduces their attack.

In addition, she will restore her health and wrap herself in a pasta buff: Unstable Aura. This aura reduces all the enemy’s attacks within range and will even restore her teammate’s health after a certain number of enemies within range are defeated.

With her one ability, Fettucine can deal damage, heal herself, taunt the enemy, reduce the enemy’s attack power, and even heal her teammates, making her an incredible support cookie.

Best Fettucine Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Choose Solid Almond for a Tank build or Swift Chocolate for a Support build. Images via Devsisters.

As Fettucine Cookie is positioned in the front row, the best Fettucine Cookie toppings include Solid Almonds (reduces incoming damage) or Swift Chocolate (lowers her cooldown timer).

These toppings work exceptionally well for Fettucine because, with Solid Almonds, she’ll take less damage and can continue being the tank you need her to be. With Swift Chocolate, her ability cooldown is lowered, which means she can continue taunting, dealing damage, and healing. Because of this, I prefer using the Swift Chocolate Topping for Fettucine for more of a Support build. But if you find she’s dying too quickly, switch to Solid Almond Topping for a Tank build.

You can equip her with five Solid Almonds or five Swift Chocolates, or for a hybrid approach, you could equip three of one type and two of another. But to get the set effect, you must equip toppings of the same kind.

If you’re looking for an incredibly versatile Cookie, Fettucine is an excellent option, especially with the Solid Almond or Swift Chocolate Toppings.

