Best Elder Faerie Cookie Toppings build guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

The Cookie Laboratorium update in Cookie Run Kingdom introduced the Guardian Gacha where you can get the new Super Epic cookie Elder Faerie Cookie.

Elder Faerie Cookie plays a vital role in the story of the Ancient Rare cookie White Lily Cookie. But aside from his importance to the game’s story, Elder Faerie Cookie is also a legit contender when it comes to choosing the best cookie for his position.

Here’s everything you need to know about Elder Faerie Cookie, including the best toppings that you can use for him in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Who is Elder Faerie Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Elder Faerie Cookie was the ruler of the Faerie Kingdom, particularly as the Guardian of the Silver Tree’s Seal on Beast Cookies. After he moved on, White Lily Cookie took over and is the current Guardian of the Seal. He is also a Defense-type cookie who is best placed in front of the team.

Elder Faerie Cookie has a silver and white look, with his hair having a mix of silver and light blue green shades. He holds a sword, his main weapon to protect his allies.

Elder Faerie Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Elder Faerie Cookie’s ability is Guardian’s Valor. He slashes his sword down to deal damage to the closest enemy, as well as taunting enemies while removing debuffs from himself. The sword also causes an explosion which reduces the enemies’ healing capabilities. He also buffs the damage resistance of White Lily Cookie and another cookie with the highest attack (two highest attack cookies if White Lily Cookie is not present).

Best Elder Faerie Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Since Elder Faerie Cookie is best positioned in front, using five Solid Almond cookies for his toppings would be the best option. This will allow him to increase his damage resistance, which can pave the way to protect your team’s damage-dealers for a much longer time.