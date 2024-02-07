Cookie Run Kingdom tier list [Silverbell and White Lily] (February 2024)

In Cookie Run Kingdom, you use cookies with abilities to fight off enemies or other players—which means a tier list will be help you figure out the best cookies to use.

Each of these cookies have their own roles in compositions, and some of them stand out for what they do for your team. With this, knowing the tier list of the best cookies in the game can help you strategize which cookies you should prioritize leveling up, especially if you want to rack up wins in the Arena mode or get resources from the story.

Here’s the tier list of the best cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom this February 2024.

Cookie Run Kingdom PvP tier list

In PvP, sustaining your damage-dealing cookies is the main name of the game, since beating out all of your opponent’s cookies is the focus to win matches. Having one to two high damage dealers and two to three comprised of front sustain cookies and healer support at the rear is the most ideal comp in PvP.

The best of the best. Screenshot via Tiermaker.com

The cookies in the S-Tier are the most effective when it comes to farming wins in Arena, as well as those which are seeing popularity in the PvP mode from the higher ranks (beginning from Master V and above).

Standout Cookies in PvP

White Lily Cookie

A damage powerhouse. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Ancient rare White Lily Cookie is one of, if not the best damage dealers in the current PvP meta of Cookie Run Kingdom. A bomber-type cookie who is prioritized in the middle, White Lily Cookie’s ability Lily Bud can deal huge periodic damage to your enemies, as well as possibly removing your ally cookies’ debuffs and healing them. Being a bomber and healer in one makes her a must-get for PvP players.

Snapdragon Cookie

Healing is the name of game for Snapdragon Cookie. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Snapdragon Cookie is the best support and healer cookie available in Arena today. Arcane Blossom safeguards and makes Snapdragon Cookie invulnerable to the attacks of enemies. Also, ally cookies can be periodically healed and giving stun resistance, given increases to debuff resistance, attack, and damage resistance, and Snapdragon grants an HP shield to your team. Snapdragon Cookie can be used on almost any team, especially those with heavy damage-dealers like White Lily Cookie and Frost Queen Cookie.

Creme Brulee Cookie

A lot of damage potential. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Compared to the Ancient or Legendary cookies, Creme Brulee Cookie may be an underdog as an Epic cookie. But given the right teammates and toppings, he can be the most dangerous damage dealer in Arena today. Accelerando targets the enemy with the highest attack, which is oftentimes the one with the lowest HP. He can also buff your other cookies’ attack speed with the Mysterious Melody buff, as well as deal more damage depending on your number of Accelerando stacks.

Crimson Coral Cookie

I walk alone. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Crimson Coral Cookie can be your lone cookie in the front of a team—not just because of its defensive prowess thanks to Somber Affection, which can reduce the knockback and flying of enemies, but also because she can deal damage while casting an HP shield to two of your ally cookies with the highest attack. She also gives the Coral Armor Buff to your other cookies, which can reflect 30 percent of incoming damage and provide 30 percent damage resistance from the attacks of your enemies.

Black Pearl Cookie

A pearl from the black seas. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The best ambush cookie in the game, the Legendary rare Black Pearl Cookie can use her Duskgloom’s Sovereign ability to create a huge whirlpool dealing periodic damage to a handful of enemies, as well as drag the enemies which are resistant to interruptions in a certain direction. Her Terror of the Abyss debuff also inflicts proportional damage to the HP of the debuff’s target. A 300,000 damage cap is set for the proportional damage the target can receive, which is quite huge for a cookie.

Best teams in PvP

A-Bomb-ination

A team to beat. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Crimson Coral Cookie (Front – Defense)

(Front – Defense) Golden Cheese Cookie (Middle – Ranged)

(Middle – Ranged) White Lily Cookie (Middle – Bomber)

(Middle – Bomber) Black Pearl Cookie (Rear – Ambush)

(Rear – Ambush) Snapdragon Cookie (Rear – Support)

This team focuses on dealing heavy damage with White Lily and Golden Cheese Cookie as the primary attackers, while Snapdragon Cookie is there for rapid healing. Crimson Coral Cookie is the standalone front cookie who focuses on giving the Coral Armor buff to your team, and you can use either Frost Queen Cookie or Black Pearl Cookie for more damage.

Creme Bru-Rain

An force to be reckoned with. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Fettucine Cookie (Front – Defense)

(Front – Defense) Burnt Cheese Cookie (Front – Charge)

(Front – Charge) Financier Cookie (Middle – Defense)

(Middle – Defense) Creme Brulee Cookie (Rear – Ranged)

(Rear – Ranged) Snapdragon Cookie (Rear – Support)

As the name suggests, this team focuses on bringing out the full potential of Creme Brulee Cookie as an attacker. Fettucine Cookie, Financier Cookie, and Burnt Cheese Cookie are there to protect Creme Brulee Cookie at all costs while also giving him more healing prowess, while Snapdragon Cookie does its job to heal all of your cookies.

Cookie Run Kingdom PvE tier list

In PvE, the best teams often focus on dealing as much damage as possible rather than sustaining your cookies’ HP for a longer durability. A healer is still prescribed in the back to keep your best damage dealer alive as long as possible. But compared to PvP, killing off the enemies as soon as possible is the priority in PvE.

PVE is no joke. Screenshot via Tiermaker.com

The cookies placed in the S-Tier are the most consistent cookies which are used to finish off enemies in the PvE mode, especially in levels which are hard to clear.

Standout Cookies in PVE

Frost Queen Cookie

The cold never bothered Frost Queen anyway. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Frost Queen Cookie has the highest damage potential as a standalone cookie, especially with its ability Freezing Squall. The mix of dealing heavy damage while also inflicting the Freeze debuff can make your enemies suffer more damage, as well as pausing their cooldowns. Frost Queen Cookie is also immune to freezing, making her safe from mirror teams or teams that have cookies dealing the Freeze debuff.

Hollyberry Cookie

Defense is offense. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In terms of sustaining the front, Hollyberry Cookie could be your best choice in PvE. Her Oath on the Shield ability makes herself a shield to her allies. This can also reduce the cooldown of her first skill, especially if she gains enough Seed of Life stacks, giving +5 percent max HP to Hollyberry Cookie. Combing her with another front cookie like Wildberry Cookie can be an unstoppable force when it comes to defending your team.

Golden Cheese Cookie

A golden and cheesy force. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If we are talking about the cookie with the best balance of offense and defense, then the Ancient rare Golden Cheese Cookie in on top of our list. Her Brilliance of the Absolute ability throws Spears of Radiance at multiple enemies, which can reach up to 12 in total. Each hit will inflict Earth-type damage. Also, another great trait of Golden Cheese Cookie is her ability to enclose herself in a Sarcophagus when she’s defeated, which will let her defend herself with a shield that can deal knockback damage to enemies.

Pitaya Dragon Cookie

Fire in the hole. Screenshot via Dot Esports

As the only Dragon rare cookie so far in the game, Pitaya Dragon Cookie is the best offensive front cookie currently available. Its durability combined with its ability, Dragonic Bladestorm, allows Pitaya Dragon Cookie to fire dragonic blade energy, as well as transform into its dragon form afterwards. It can also gain Pitaya Fury stacks that can make its damage more powerful while having the ability to receive less damage from other Dragon Cookies, as well as having the potential to be resistant to interrupting effects.

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Purity at its finest. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Aside from Snapdragon Cookie, the Ancient rare Pure Vanilla Cookie is another juggernaut when it comes to healing cookies in battle. His ability Love and Peace allows Pure Vanilla Cookie to use the Vanilla Orchid Staff, which gives Amplify Buffs to healing targets, providing plus 25 percent for 10 seconds to heal up to 112 percent of attack. He can also grant a buff that restores HP over time for other cookies, and is immune to interrupting effects for a brief amount of time.

Best Teams in PvE

Ancient Force

A premium team. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Hollyberry Cookie (Front – Defense)

(Front – Defense) Pitaya Dragon Cookie (Front – Charge)

(Front – Charge) Golden Cheese Cookie (Middle – Ranged)

(Middle – Ranged) Black Pearl Cookie (Middle – Ambush)

(Middle – Ambush) Pure Vanilla Cookie (Rear – Healing)

This team is composed of multiple Ancient and Legendary cookies, with Pure Vanilla Cookie taking the helm as team’s healer, while Golden Cheese Cookie and Black Pearl Cookie are there to lead the way when it comes to the damage output. Pitaya Dragon Cookie adds to the damage you can outburst to your enemies while also teaming up with Hollyberry Cookie to instigate the defense and sustain in the front.

Legendary Damage

Damage everywhere. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Crimson Coral Cookie (Front – Defense)

(Front – Defense) Golden Cheese Cookie (Middle – Ranged)

(Middle – Ranged) Frost Queen Cookie (Middle – Magic)

(Middle – Magic) Black Peal Cookie (Rear – Ambush)

(Rear – Ambush) Snapdragon Cookie (Rear – Support)

This is more of an explosive lineup that focuses on dealing a ton of damage to your enemies as soon as possible. Both Frost Queen Cookie and Black Pearl Cookie are used to bring out as much damage as possible to quickly kill enemies. Snapdragon Cookie’s healing prowess can be beneficial to sustain the HP of your attackers, while Golden Cheese Cookie is another possible defender and massive damage dealer in this lineup. Cap off the team with Crimson Coral Cookie to give defensive buffs to your cookies while also inflicting substantial damage to your enemies.

These are the best cookies and team compositions in Cookie Run Kingdom for both the PvP and PvE modes. Try these combinations to eventually let you farm wins on those game modes while gaining more resources along the way.