Image Credit: Bethesda
Stardust Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom
Image via Devsisters
Best Stardust Cookie toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Shining in the dark.
Image of David Gealogo
David Gealogo
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 12:35 am

Most Super Epic-rare Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom are already considered must-get since they have strong abilities. This includes Stardust Cookie, who is a potential massive power damager once plugged into your lineup.

When it comes to looks, Stardust Cookie is very mysterious. He literally looks like a Cookie covered in shadow. But in combat though, there’s no confusion—he’s one of the most powerful threats in his position, especially when it comes to dealing huge damage to your enemies along the way. Here’s everything you need to know about Stardust Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings to use.

Best Stardust Cookie toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

You can use five Searing Raspberry toppings or five Juicy Apple Jelly toppings for Stardust Cookie, with both topping classification’s Moonkissed variants the best here. The former gives Stardust Cookie more damage for each attack, while the latter increases the Cookie’s critical strike chances in combat.

Stardust Cookie toppings
Critical strike for bigger damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stardust Cookie’s ability is Wrath of the Stars. He chooses the enemy with the highest attack using the Sign of the Stars and prevents buffs for 20 seconds, increases the damage the Cookie will receive by 35 percent, and decreases their attack by 30 percent and healing by 40 percent. If the Sign of the Stars would deal a critical strike, the target falls Asleep. Stardust Cookie also deals area damage once he lands back on the ground.

If you opt to use Stardust Cookie as your main damager, using five Searing Raspberry (better if Moonkissed Raspberry) is best. If you want to make Stardust Cookie as the secondary damager of the team, increasing his critical strike chance to trigger the Asleep debuff using five Juicy Apple Jelly (or Moonkissed Apple Jelly) toppings is ideal instead.

Who is Stardust Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Stardust Cookie
There’s light in the shadows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stardust Cookie is a Super Epic-rare, Ambush-type Cookie best placed in the Middle. He debuted in the Across the Galaxy of Dreams update in 2023. Stardust Cookie was made from “imperfect dough” from Moonlight Cookie, which was then thrown away in the space. This resulted in Stardust Cookie being a spacefaring cookie.

Stardust Cookie is covered in shades of black and blue, making him some sort of a shadow-esque figure while having bits of stars all over his body and cloak.

