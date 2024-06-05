Best Crimson Coral Cookie toppings build guide in Cookie: Run Kingdom

Crimson Coral Cookie is one of the best defensive tank units you can use in Cookie Run: Kingdom. She’s the leader on the frontlines in every battle she tackles, which makes her an important recruit to choose the best toppings for.

The mermaid cookie is a Super Epic one, which means she’s one of the rarest and strongest characters you can obtain. Because of this, it’s essential you choose the best toppings for Crimson Coral Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom so you can fully maximize her skillset.

Best toppings for Crimson Coral Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

If you build her right, she’s one of the best units you can get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best toppings you can equip Crimson Coral Cookie with are Swift Chocolate and Solid Almond. Crimson Coral Cookie is a character who should always be at the front of the team absorbing the most damage and protecting her allies, which makes both of these choices the best options overall for her.

Both toppings are excellent choices for Crimson Coral Cookie because they decrease her cooldown time and boost her resistance to damage. The exact effects each set offers are as follows.

Swift Chocolate toppings decrease cooldown time by five percent.

decrease cooldown time by five percent. Solid Almond toppings increase damage resistance by five percent.

You can mix and match these sets in any way you like. It’s generally best to consider the abilities and skillsets of the rest of your team and choose what makes the most sense for Crimson Coral Cookie based on this. With these two topping sets, here are all of the best build options you can use.

Three Solid Almond toppings and Two Swift Chocolate toppings .

and . Five Solid Almond toppings .

. Three Swift Chocolate toppings and two Solid Almond toppings .

and . Five Swift Chocolate toppings.

If you can, it’s best to try and get Sea Salt resonant toppings for Crimson Coral Cookie instead of the regular topping version of these items. These special toppings are tough to get and can only be equipped on certain cookies, but their effects are greater, which means you can make Crimson Coral Cookie even stronger.

Regardless of how you choose to build her, ensuring Crimson Coral Cookie has both damage resistance and a decreased cooldown time is crucial for maximizing her potential. If you choose to use a full five-piece topping set, you can look for substats that include those you’re missing from the other set.

She’s one of my favorite cookies to use. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crimson Coral Cookie is a very useful ally for navigating through tough levels you might be struggling to beat like 2-13, 16-18, and 18-20. She also pairs well with any cookie you choose in Might of the Ancients, which means you’ll already have a very formidable team ready to go with just these two working together.

