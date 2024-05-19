Cookie Run Kingdom: Which cookie to choose in Might of the Ancients

In Cookie Run: Kingdom, there are plenty of strong additions to your team that you can bake up, but none are as great and mighty as the cookies available in the Might of the Ancients event.

In this permanent Cookie Run: Kingdom event, players will choose one Ancient cookie from the three different Ancient cookies featured, but they will need to complete a series of tasks before they can use these powerful characters in every game mode available. Completing each Event mission will unlock more modes that they cookie can be used in, but you’ll need to finish all three for full access.

All Ancient Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom‘s Might of the Ancients

There are three Ancient cookies to choose from in Might of the Ancients:

Hollyberry Cookie

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Dark Cacao Cookie

Although each cookie is very strong in its own right, they do provide different playstyles due to their differences in role and lane choice. You’ll need to decide whether you want an expert Healer, a destructive Brawler, or a stalwart Defense cookie for your front lines before deciding on your cookie of choice.

Hollyberry Cookie

Steadfast and strong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hollyberry Cookie is a highly defensive-oriented cookie that can soak up a ton of damage for her allies due to her Oath on the Shield skill. This ability has her charge forward, stuns enemies, and absorbs a portion of the damage that her teammates take, and while her damage focus is active, she’ll also reduce critical strike damage for her and her allies.

For any teams that are lacking a tank, Hollyberry will be a great choice that will bolster your front lines while also reducing any damage taken across the board for your squad—especially if you’re running a squishier team composition.

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Perfection in health. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the leader of the five Ancient Cookies, Pure Vanilla Cookie is often considered to be the best healing cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom. With his Love and Peace skill, he pumps out an incredible amount of healing during a battle, while also reducing the effects of injury and activating an HP shield after healing his team. If that shield is removed or the target cannot be shielded, he will apply a gradual healing buff to that target instead.

I chose Pure Vanilla Cookie as the Ancient for my team since I couldn’t pass up on the best support character in the game. If you do, however, want more damage on your lineup, you cannot go wrong with the third and final Ancient cookie in the Might of the Ancients event.

Dark Cacao Cookie

Crushing strength. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As one of the more serious cookies in the game, Dark Cacao Cookie brings justice to his foes with his Solemn Judgment skill. He brings down his Grapejam Chocoblade onto the battlefield, bringing lighting onto his enemies for massive damage. He also reduces his enemies’ attack and defense, while also inflicting Zap and Injury to all affected. Any opposing cookies that are affected by Injury will now have reduced max health.

If you need a destructive damage source from the front lines to pair with your tank, Dark Cacao will be more than enough to scatter the enemy while breaking them down for even more damage in the later stages of your fight.

