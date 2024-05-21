Cookie Run: Kingdom: How to clear stage 2-13

Beating stages in Cookie Run: Kingdom is essential if you want to progress through the main storyline. Stage 2-13 is one of the most important stages to beat since doing so allows you to unlock the Boutique.

As long as you have the right team, you should have no problem getting three stars and completing this level on your first try. It’s a decently early level in the game, which means you’re likely still figuring everything out, so here’s how to clear stage 2-13 in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

How to beat 2-13 in Cookie Run: Kingdom

As long as you have a diverse team, winning is fairly easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To beat stage 2-13 in Cookie Run: Kingdom, you need to use a carefully constructed team that matches or exceeds the recommended power level and is versatile with strong offensive, defensive, and support units.

Since this stage is fairly early on in the game, you likely don’t have many powerful units to work with. Luckily for players, you can easily use your starting crew of cookies to get through this level as long as you’ve been working on building them.

Generally, the best way to ensure your success in this stage and all others is by using a team composed of different types of units. It’s usually best to have three flexible damage dealers, one healer, and one frontline unit that specializes in defense and charge statistics.

The team I used to beat this stage on my first run was:

GingerBrave (Common) – Front

(Common) – Front Strawberry Cookie (Common) – Front

(Common) – Front Chili Pepper Cookie (Epic) – Middle

(Epic) – Middle Wizard Cookie (Common) – Middle

(Common) – Middle Custard Cookie III (Rare) – Rear

A more advanced team I used to replay this level and get through it much quicker once I progressed enough to unlock better cookies was:

Mercurial Knight Cookie (Epic) – Front

(Epic) – Front Hollyberry Cookie (Ancient) – Front

(Ancient) – Front Crimson Coral Cookie (Super Epic) – Middle

(Super Epic) – Middle Pomegranate Cookie (Epic) – Middle

(Epic) – Middle Parfait Cookie (Epic) – Rear

Once you get stronger cookies, clearing this level becomes even easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For stage 2-13, you generally want your cookies to be around level seven to level eight before attempting this trial. There are also a couple of other important details to know about this stage before tackling it so you can increase your odds of success.

Recommended power: 12,366

12,366 Enemies: Trained Choco Roll Hog Cake Warrior Cake Boomerang Warrior Choco Cake Warrior

Rewards: 740 Kingdom EXP 49 Coins Nine EXP Star Jelly (level one) One Juicy Apple Jelly XS (common) One Fresh Kiwi XS (common) One Topping Pieces One Defense Powder



You can get through this level with a lower power level than what is recommended if you’re working with a very diverse team, but it’s a lot easier to navigate through this level when you’re at or above the recommended power cap.

After clearing stage 2-13, there are many more challenging levels you’ll come across, like 16-10, 16-18, and 18-20, so be prepared for more tough battles ahead. All of these fights become a lot easier once you choose a cookie in Might of the Ancients, so make sure you’re prioritizing completing this event as you progress.

