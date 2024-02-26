How to beat 18-20 in Cookie Run Kingdom

Level 18-20 is one of the toughest in Cookie Run Kingdom, but there are some strategies you can use to give yourself an advantage and breeze through all of the enemies.

While you might get three stars on your first or fifth attempt, you can successfully make your way through Cookie Run Kingdom 18-20 with enough practice and luck. Find out how to do just that in the guide below.

A guide to beating Cookie Run Kingdom level 18-20

There are a couple of ways to start your run in Cookie Run Kingdom level 18-20, but I recommend focusing on the trash bin first. The trash bin can be a real pest, especially if you don’t deal with it quickly and leave it to deal damage to you as time progresses. The best way to deal damage to the trash bin is to use Cookies that specialize in multi-hits.

One of the strongest Cookie combinations you can use is Crunchy Chip up front, Squid Ink and Black Pearl in the middle, and Tarte Tatin and Snapdragon rounding things out in the back. If you have Golden Cheese, you can sub out Squid Ink.

The Snapdragon Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The toppings for each Cookie are viewable below:

Crunchy Chip: Juice Apple Jelly

Squid Ink/Golden Cheese: Searing Raspberry

Black Pearl: Swift Chocolate

Tarte Tatin: Searing Raspberry

Snapdragon: Swift Chocolate

You can also go with some different topping variations depending on what Cookies you have available, but that’s a terrific lineup that should get the job done with enough effort. As for your treasures, I suggest going with the Common Squishy Jelly Watch, Epic Miraculous Natural Remedy, and Epic Old Pilgrim’s Scroll. Once again, you could change some of these up depending on what combination you’re rolling with.

Once your team is set, eliminate the trash bin before doing anything else. You can do this by simply letting your Cookies loose right from the start of the match. They should be able to make decent work of the trash bin, leaving just the boss of 18-20 left as the last real obstacle.

The boss is actually easier than the trash bin because all you need are your Squid Ink, Black Pearl, and other DPS Cookies. Once you start unleashing those Cookies, the boss should go down fairly quickly, giving you the victory in Cookie Run Kingdom level 18-20.