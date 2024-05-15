How to beat 16-18 in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Stage 16-18 in Cookie Run: Kingdom appears deceptively simple at first glance. From the start, the level seems manageable and makes you think that you can potentially advance without making team changes.

When I first got to 16-18 in CRK, the stage quickly revealed its true colors as I struggled to break through the stage boss’ regenerative hit-shield. As a result, I tried multiple different team builds and finally found one that brought me glory.

The best Cookie Run: Kingdom to beat 16-18

A cotton at the rear should have your back. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dish out some caffeine-filled damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports Can’t say no to a secondary Middle. Screenshot by Dot Esports The spice will block off the damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports Dark Cacao’s reliability will protect your backline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Cookie Run: Kingdom team will chew through 16-18. The following comp worked wonderfully for me and if you have these Cookies in your arsenal, it should also get you out of the trenches of 16-18.

Cotton Cookie — Rear

— Rear Espresso Cookie — Middle

— Middle Black Pearl Cookie — Middle

— Middle Mala Sauce Cookie — Front

— Front Dark Cacao Cookie — Front

— Front Elder Pilgrim’s Torch — Treasure

This build features a decent mix of bulky front liners and decent damage dealers. One support Cookie should be enough for most cases, but if you don’t have one of the Cookies in the Middle or Front, you can throw in a secondary support, too.

Some of the most notable substitutions for this lineup include Rye Cookie, Pure Vanilla Cookie, Caramel Cookie, Milky Way Cookie, and Schwarzwälder.

Chapter 16 being too difficult was on the bingo card of many Cookie Run: Kingdom players. The majority of the community complained about how easy chapter 15 was before 16’s release, so Devsisters may have taken it a step further with chapter 16, which was certainly hard enough for me as I had 10 attempts before I advanced to the next stage.

