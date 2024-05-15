Cookie Run: Kingdom characters fighting a dragon.
How to beat 16-18 in Cookie Run: Kingdom

We dared mocking chapter 15, so Cookie Run: Kingdom's chapter 16 is here to make us regret.
Stage 16-18 in Cookie Run: Kingdom appears deceptively simple at first glance. From the start, the level seems manageable and makes you think that you can potentially advance without making team changes.

When I first got to 16-18 in CRK, the stage quickly revealed its true colors as I struggled to break through the stage boss’ regenerative hit-shield. As a result, I tried multiple different team builds and finally found one that brought me glory.

The best Cookie Run: Kingdom to beat 16-18

The best Cookie Run: Kingdom team will chew through 16-18. The following comp worked wonderfully for me and if you have these Cookies in your arsenal, it should also get you out of the trenches of 16-18.

  • Cotton Cookie — Rear
  • Espresso Cookie — Middle
  • Black Pearl Cookie — Middle
  • Mala Sauce Cookie — Front
  • Dark Cacao Cookie — Front
  • Elder Pilgrim’s Torch — Treasure

This build features a decent mix of bulky front liners and decent damage dealers. One support Cookie should be enough for most cases, but if you don’t have one of the Cookies in the Middle or Front, you can throw in a secondary support, too.

Some of the most notable substitutions for this lineup include Rye Cookie, Pure Vanilla Cookie,  Caramel Cookie, Milky Way Cookie, and Schwarzwälder.

Chapter 16 being too difficult was on the bingo card of many Cookie Run: Kingdom players. The majority of the community complained about how easy chapter 15 was before 16’s release, so Devsisters may have taken it a step further with chapter 16, which was certainly hard enough for me as I had 10 attempts before I advanced to the next stage.

