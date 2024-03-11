How to beat 16-10 in Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run Kingdom‘s story is filled with enemies you must overcome, with these victories giving you more rewards. This includes level 16-10, where you can face some of the game’s most durable opponents.

That is why creating a team that caters to enemy types is ideal. To beat level 16-10, focus on outpowering the enemies’ durability, and playing cookies with potential high damage output is the key here. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about the infamous level 16-10 in Cookie Run Kingdom, including how to beat it.

Who is the boss in level 16-10 in Cookie Run Kingdom?

These Clockwork creatures are very durable. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The enemies in Cookie Run Kingdom level 16-10 are the Clockwork creatures Rattling Clockwork Mouse, Needle Clockwork Doll, and Pendulum Clockwork Doll. All have high health, so use your most offensive cookies to beat them quickly.

How to beat level 16-10 in Cookie Run Kingdom

Use your most offensive team. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You need to use at least two high-damage cookies in your team. These can be either Ranged, Bomber, Magic, or Ambush cookies. Raise your cookies’ average power to at least 520,000 since the power tip of the Clockwork creatures caps at 517,240. You can do this easily by leveling up your cookies to at least level 65.

Best teams to use

Damage Galore

A powerhouse team. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Crimson Coral Cookie (Front – Defense)

White Lily Cookie (Middle – Bomber)

Golden Cheese Cookie (Middle – Ranged)

Snapdragon Cookie (Rear – Ranged)

Frost Queen Cookie (Rear – Support)

This is the most meta team for damage distribution and balance of offense and defense. White Lily Cookie, Golden Cheese Cookie, and Frost Queen Cookie are the main damagers, while Crimson Coral Cookie and Snapdragon Cookie sustain the damaging cookies.

Creme Brulee Party

Win big or go home. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Burnt Cheese Cookie (Front – Charge)

Financier Cookie (Front – Defense)

Golden Cheese Cookie (Middle – Ranged)

Creme Brulee Cookie (Rear – Ranged)

Stardust Cookie (Rear – Support)

Creme Brulee Cookie is the main damage here; you need to use an all-sustain line-up to keep him alive. Financier Cookie, Burnt Cheese Cookie, and Snapdragon Cookie all protect Creme Brulee Cookie, while Golden Cheese Cookie establishes her offensive and defensive capabilities as the second option for Creme Brulee Cookie.