Best Mercurial Knight Cookie Toppings build guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

The second half of the Secrets of the Silver Kingdom update introduced a new featured cookie in the regular Cookie Run Kingdom gacha: Mercurial Knight Cookie.

Mercurial Knight Cookie plays a significant role in the storyline involving the Ancient Rare cookie, White Lily Cookie. He is also involved in the emergence of the Silver Tree in the Faerie Kingdom, which is the mother of all other kingdoms in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mercurial Knight Cookie, including the best toppings build you can make for him in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Who is Mercurial Knight Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Mercurial Knight Cookie is the commander of the Silver Tree Knights who protect the Silver Tree and its Guardian. He works alongside Silverbell Cookie, and both cookies will do everything to aid White Lily Cookie in becoming the guardian of the Silver Tree. Mercurial Knight Cookie is a Charge-type cookie who is best placed in Front.

The leader of the Silver Knights is here. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In terms of appearance, Mercurial Knight Cookie has a silver shade while also having black and white features all throughout his skin and gear. He also holds a glaive which he uses as his main weapon in battles.

Mercurial Knight Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Mercurial Knight Cookie’s ability is Mercurial Knight’s Oath. This strengthens his regular attacks, allowing him to deal more damage and inflict Mercury Poisoning on enemies. He also gains the Amalgamation buff when he is inflicted with a debuff, allowing him to enter Mercury Storm mode once he gets 60 stacks of the buff.

Pairing Mercurial Knight Cookie with Silverbell Cookie will unlock the Silver Knighthood buff, which increases a handful of both cookies’ stats, such as their damage resistance, max HP, attack speed, and more. White Lily Cookie also increases her max HP and damage resistance once the Silver Knighthood Buff is active.

Best Mercurial Knight Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

Since Mercurial Knight Cookie is a Charge-type cookie who is best placed in Front, the best Toppings you can use for him are Solid Almonds. These allow him to increase his Damage Resistance, making him a much more effective tank cookie, especially if he’s the only Front cookie in your composition.

Solid Almond cookies will make Mercurial Knight Cookie more solid. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can also use Searing Raspberry toppings for Mercurial Knight Cookie if you opt to use him more as an offensive Front cookie.