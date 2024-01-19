Best Silverbell Cookie Toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Cookie Run Kingdom is on its third year in 2024. With this, developer Devsisters launched its third year anniversary update on Jan. 19, which includes the arrival of Silverbell Cookie.

Silverbell Cookie is one of the two new cookies that debuted in the third anniversary update. He is also the new featured cookie for January’s special gacha draw. A support-type, rear cookie with the Epic rarity, Silverbell Cookie is a Silver Tree Knight who can be the healer in your comp.

Here’s everything you need to know about Silverbell Cookie, including the best Toppings build you can create for him in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Who is Silverbell Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

According to the game’s official website, Silverbell Cookie is a Silver Tree Knight who dedicates his life to the Faerie Kingdom. He has a grayish white tone, wears a coat-like garment, and uses the bow and arrow as his main weapon.

The healer, Silverbell Cookie. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can get Silverbell Cookie from the special gacha draw which will run from Jan. 19 to Feb. 7. There is a 1.44 percent probability of getting him, so try your luck and spend your diamonds to possibly add Silverbell Cookie to your roster.

Silverbell Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Silverbell Cookie’s ability is Gleeful Chime. It heals and grants allies a damage resist buff, as well as bonus healing according to the amount of buffs they currently possess. It also gives enemies additional damage and the Silverbell Pollen debuff, which deals periodic damage and stuns them when the debuff’s duration is over.

Get some debuffs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With Silverbell Cookie being a rear cookie, he is best placed as the back cookie in your composition to scatter healing to your other cookies in the mid and front.

Best Silverbell Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

The best Toppings for Silverbell Cookie are an all-Swift Choco line-up. With this, your aim should be reducing the skill cooldown of Silverbell Cookie as much as possible, potentially allowing you to spam Gleeful Chime many times during a battle.

Five chocolates are all you need. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Silverbell Cookie does not have special Toppings, so making him more efficient as a healer is the best way to use him in your composition.

Best Silverbell Cookie team composition in Cookie Run Kingdom

Any composition with two front (charge and/or defense-type) and two mid (ambush and/or magic-type) cookies would be the best fit for Silverbell Cookie.

The best line-up for Silverbell is here. Screenshot via Dot Esports

My suggestion, however, is to place him with Pitaya Dragon Cookie and Wildberry Cookie in your front, and Black Pearl Cookie and Frost Queen Cookie in the mid.

Is Silverbell Cookie worth pulling in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Yes. Silverbell Cookie’s area of effect skill to heal and cause debuff and damage to your opponent can be very crucial, especially if you save his skill once your other cookies are already damaged. Though he may not replace Pure Vanilla Cookie as the best healer in the game, Silverbell Cookie can be one of your next options when it comes to your support and rear cookie.