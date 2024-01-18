The newest update for the adorable mobile game Cookie Run Kingdom is set to release soon—on Jan. 19—so we are going to be taking a look at everything to expect from the third-anniversary update, including the new content and patch notes.

Cookie Run Kingdom 3rd Anniversary: All new content

World Exploration: Beast-Yeast, Ep.1—Secrets of the Silver Kingdom.

Beast-Yeast is accessible when you have completed certain stages in the Crispia World Exploration level. Image via Devsisters.

The mysterious Beast-Yeast land is now available for exploration in the new update for the mobile game with the first Secrets of the Silver Kingdom episode. You can choose between story difficulty, normal difficulty, and hard difficulty on the Beast-Yeast level. You’ll also be able to use a new kind of jelly—Juicy Stamina Jellies—to complete the stages. They will recharge over time, just like regular Stamina Jellies.

As you clear the stages in Beast-Yeast, you will earn Bites, Beascuits, and Beascuit Dough. You will also be able to unlock the Tactical Skills special active effect when you get to stage 1-14 in Beast-Yeast as well, which allows players to use the strength of other Cookies to help you through the level.

You’ll be able to explore this new continent as you play through stages eight to 30 in Crispia via the World Exploration mode. Keep in mind that topping bonus effects won’t have an effect when you are in Beast-Yeast.

The first Beast Yeast episode revolves around the player collecting White Lily Cookie’s memory shards to learn about her past. Be aware of the Spore Dispersal effect that will be activated at the start of each battle. When you are attacked or are dealing damage, the amount of Spores will begin to increase. This will lead to the Mushroom Mutation effect triggering. When the mutation effect ends, spores will disperse around the target.

Unlockable Cookies

Two cookies are coming to the new update: White Lily Cookie, an Ancient level cookie, and Silverbell Cookie, an Epic level cookie.

White Lily Cookie

White Lily Cookie throws a destructive Lily Bud but also aids allies. Image via Devsisters.

White Lily Cookie is a Bomber type, and she is immune to the Mushroom Mutation and Spore Dispersal effect. White Lily Cookie’s main skill is Lily Bud. When using Lily Bud, White Lily Cookie will unleash a pure white lily pod that will explode and deal periodic damage. It can also cause additional damage, though this will depend on the amount of buffs that she has at the time of using the skill. Those affected by Lily Bud will become wrapped up in vines, so they won’t be able to use any skills or move.

White Lily Cookie can also share the Lily Restoration buff with teammates who have been debuffed. When Lily Restoration has stacked up a certain amount of times, it will heal all allies and remove any debuffs.

Silverbell Cookie

Silverbell Cookie is a support character who can also give enemies debuffs. Image via Devsisters.

Silverbell Cookie is a Support type, with his main skill being Gleeful Chim. With this skill, Silverbell Cookie can periodically heal and provide damage resistance buffs to allies. There are also bonus healing buffs to be had with Gleeful Chime, though it will depend on how many buffs his teammates already have.

Silverbell Cookie also has an ability called Silverbell Pollen, which gives a debuff to enemies that deal periodic damage. When this skill ends, it will cause some area damage and also stun any enemies that are within range.

Much like White Lily Cookie, Silverbell Cookie is also immune to the Mushroom Mutation effects and Spore Dispersal effects.

New Cookie Costumes

There are two new costumes with the upcoming update: one for White Lily Cookie and one for Pure Vanilla Cookie. If you can collect both the Moonflower Faerie Legendary costume for White Lily Cookie and the Viridescent Daydream Legendary costume for Pure Vanilla Cookie within the time frame, then you will have the chance to claim a special reward.

Today’s Bounties

There are more resources to collect from completing bounties. Image via Devsisters.

The new update will bring about some changes to the Today’s Bounties mode, as players will be able to gather more resources thanks to all Skill Powders being consolidated within one single Bounty. There will also be new Bounties added for other resources, such as EXP Star Jellies, Coins, Chaos Cake Pieces, and Sugar Crystals.

The bounties will now each have a boss between levels one and 15, with players able to reap better and more rewards when defeating bosses of higher levels. The amount of attempts you will have to complete bounties daily has also been increased from three to six. If you activate the Kingdom Pass, then this will increase even more so to nine. There will also be a new battle speed option of x2.5 if you prefer to speed through the bounty battles.

Level Cap

Another new addition with the Jan.19 update is the increased level cap. Those who have achieved Kingdom level 45 will now be able to level up their Cookies to level 80. The general skill cap level will also be increased to level 80.

Cookie Run Kingdom 3rd Anniversary Events

The 3rd Anniversary Festival has a lot to offer. Image via Devsisters.

Festival Events

A new festival will be available to celebrate the third anniversary of the game, and there will be several new events to go with it, such as the following:

3rd Anniversary Exhibition

3rd Anniversary Festival Deluxe Gacha

3rd Anniversary Festival Deluxe Shop

Lucky Festival Wheel of Fortune

GingerBrave’s Lucky Dice

You can use Bear Jelly Coins that can be used in the 3rd Anniversary Festival. Collect Bear Jelly Coins by completing various missions in the game.

Additional patch notes for improvements, changes, and additions

Some general improvements are coming to the update too. Let’s take a closer look.

The arena will also implement the faster x2.5 speed. You will also be able to fast-forward to the next tier group when you have finished a Kingdom Arena season.

The Tower of Sweet Chaos has finished its final season, and so any Searing Keys that players have left will be converted. Each Key will be changed to 500 Coins. Any events and Tower-related achievements are also closed, so head over to your mailbox to grab any unclaimed rewards.

If you had purchased any of the Tower of Sweet Chaos Packages, you’ll receive all the rewards no matter what the status of your completed missions are. If you have any technologies in the Laboratory related to the Tower, your last achieved levels will be the same.

The Tower won’t be completely erased from the memory of Cookie Run Kingdom, though, as you can unlock the Tower of Sweet Chaos background music by finishing stage 4-12 in Crispia in the World Exploration mode. You can also still watch the Tower of Sweet Chaos cutscenes without having to have unlocked any of the conditions.

So there you have all the main changes, updates, and activities coming to Cookie Run Kingdom in the Jan.19 update. Make sure to head over to the official Cookie Run Kingdom Discord to read the entirety of the patch notes and find out more.