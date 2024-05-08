All Cookie Run Kingdom characters, listed

When you dive into the cute and colorful world of Cookie Run Kingdom, you’ll realize there are lots of Cookie characters, each boasting different skills.
There were only 37 Cookies at launch, though the roster has since expanded to over 100. You have to play a lot before you can start unlocking the more powerful Cookies, but even if you do so, it can be tough to choose which crumbly characters you want on your team.
We’ve listed every single character in Cookie Run Kingdom so you can start planning the composition of your team. We’ve split the Cookies by type, though we’ll also mention their rarity so you know how much you’ll be grinding.
All Cookie Run Kingdom characters
Ambush Cookies
Ambush Cookies are excellent at dealing high damage and utilizing special skills that briefly make them invulnerable. Consider them the rouges of your team.
|Cookie Name
|Rarity
|Skill
|Adventurer Cookie
|Rare
|Rope Master
|Black Pearl Cookie
|Legendary
|Duskgloom’s Sovereign and Duskgloom Hatred
|Black Raisin Cookie
|Epic
|Shadow Watcher
|Cherry Blossom Cookie
|Epic
|Blossom Rain
|Chili Pepper Cookie
|Epic
|Cheap Shot
|Ninja Cookie
|Common
|Swift Strike
|Pancake Cookie
|Rare
|Take an Acorn!
|Rebel Cookie
|Epic
|Here, There, Everywhere!
|Royal Margarine Cookie
|Epic
|Buttercream Blast
|Sonic Cookie
|Special (no longer available)
|Sonic’s Spin Dash
|Sorbet Shark Cookie
|Epic
|Shark Splash and Shark Bite
|Stardust Cookie
|Super Epic
|Wrath of the Stars
|Tails Cookie
|Special (no longer available
|Tails’s Spin Dash
|Vampire Cookie
|Epic
|Vampirism and Fatal Bite
Bomber Cookies
Bombers are all about causing damage within a certain radius. Because of this, they work well against big groups of enemies clumped together.
|Cookie Name
|Rarity
|Skill
|Affogato Cookie
|Epic
|Sweet Scheme
|Alchemist Cookie
|Rare
|Unstable Formula
|Black Lemonade Cookie
|Epic
|Electrifying Rock
|Captain Caviar Cookie
|Epic
|Black Shark Torpedo and Black Shark Torpedo Mk.2
|Cherry Cookie
|Rare
|Huge Cherry Bomb
|Gumball Cookie
|Rare
|Art-illery
|Pinecone Cookie
|Epic
|Pinecone Bomb and Snowy Forest
|Poison Mushroom Cookie
|Epic
|Poison Cloud
|Prune Juice Cookie
|Epic
|Prune Juice Potion
|Sea Fairy Cookie
|Legendary
|Soaring Compassion and Tidal Wave
|Street Urchin Cookie
|Epic
|Ride or Crumble
|White Lily Cookie
|Ancient
|Lily Bud
Charge Cookies
These front-line damage dealers are tough, but not tough enough to hold their own without healers or support. That said, they are great at hurling debuffs at enemies and causing huge damage early.
|Cookie Name
|Rarity
|Skill
|Burnt Cheese Cookie
|Epic
|Keeper of the Gates
|Butter Roll Cookie
|Epic
|Dough Experiment
|Capsaicin Cookie
|Super Epic
|Capsaicin Magma
|Crunchy Chip Cookie
|Epic
|Wolf Squadron
|Dark Cacao Cookie
|Ancient
|Solemn Judgement
|Dark Choco Cookie
|Epic
|Sword of Darkness
|GingerBrave
|Common
|Brave Dash
|Kumiho Cookie
|Epic
|Somersault
|Mala Sauce Cookie
|Epic
|Spicy Mala Strike and Flaming Mala
|
|Mercurial Cookie
|Epic
|Mercurial Knight’s Oath
|Milky Way Cookie
|Epic
|Sugarcloud Express
|Muscle Cookie
|Common
|Muscle King Power
|Pitaya Dragon Cookie
|Dragon
|Draconic Bladestorm
|Princess Cookie
|Rare
|Royal Swing
|Purple Yam Cookie
|Epic
|Purple Tornado and Berserker’s Fury
|Raspberry Cookie
|Epic
|Raspberry Reprise
|Red Velvet Cookie
|Epic
|Crimson Hand
|Schwarzwälder
|Epic
|Choco Chip Hammer
|Space Doughnut
|Epic
|Doughnut Beam
|Stormbringer Cookie
|Legendary
|Lightning Blitzstorm
|Tea Knight
|Epic
|Battlemaster and Knight’s Virtue
|Werewolf Cookie
|Epic
|Transformation and Lone Hunter
Defense Cookies
Defense Cookies are the tanks of your team, frontline characters with heaps of health and high defenses. Rather than attacking, their main role is to defend themselves and the team with well-timed buffs.
|Cookie Name
|Rarity
|Skill
|Avocado Cookie
|Rare
|Battle Smithing
|Cocoa Cookie
|Epic
|Coca is Love
|Crimson Coral Cookie
|Super Epic
|Somber Affection
|Elder Faerie Cookie
|Super Epic
|Guardian’s Valor
|Fettuccine Cookie
|Epic
|Unstable Fettuccine
|Financier Cookie
|Epic
|Paladin Protection and Paladin’s Devotion
|Hollyberry Cookie
|Ancient
|Oath on the Shield
|Knight Cookie
|Rare
|Cavalry Charge
|Kouign-Amann Cookie
|Epic
|Paladin’s Way
|Madeleine Cookie
|Epic
|Commander’s Honor and Power of the Light
|Milk Cookie
|Epic
|Noble Sacrifice and Noble Resolution
|Moon Rabbit Cookie
|Epic
|Giant Rice Cake Bunny
|Strawberry Cookie
|Common
|Don’t Come Near!
|Strawberry Crepe Cookie
|Epic
|Crepe Thrust and Crepe Energy Blast
|Wildberry Cookie
|Epic
|Wild Punch and Royal Bodyguard
Healing Cookies
As the name suggests, these guys are the healers. They heal via attacks that restore health. The healing they do is based on certain percentages.
|Cookie Name
|Rarity
|Skill
|Angel Cookie
|Common
|Celestial Light
|Carol Cookie
|Epic
|Magic Songs
|Cream Unicorn Cookie
|Epic
|Midsummer Night’s Dream
|Custard Cookie III
|Rare
|King’s Favor
|Herb Cookie
|Epic
|Sunny Garden
|Icicle Yeti Cookie
|Special
|Let’s Be Friends!
|Pure Vanilla Cookie
|Ancient
|Love & Peace
|Rockstar Cookie
|Epic
|Legend of Rock
|Sparkling Cookie
|Epic
|Sparkling Cocktail
Magic Cookies
If you are looking for mage-like characters, you’ll want to consider these Magic Cookies. Magic Cookies deal a lot of damage but they haven’t got much health, so you’ll need to keep them protected and well-healed.
|Cookie Name
|Rarity
|Skill
|Blackberry Cookie
|Rare
|Ghost Servants
|Blueberry Pie Cookie
|Epic
|Cursed Tome
|Clotted Cream Cookie
|Super Epic
|Consul’s Orders
|Devil Cookie
|Rare
|Devilish Rune
|Espresso Cookie
|Epic
|Grinding and Perfect Extraction
|Frost Queen Cookie
|Legendary
|Freezing Squall and Eternal Frost
|Latte Cookie
|Epic
|Care for a Latte? and Stronger Cup of Latte
|Licorice Cookie
|Epic
|Licorice Servants and Licorice Curse
|Macaron Cookie
|Epic
|Mighty Macaron Parade
|Mango Cookie
|Epic
|Mango Juice Wave and Tour Guide Expert
|Matcha Cookie
|Epic
|Sinister Scheme
|Moonlight Cookie
|Legendary
|Dream of the Night Sky
|Mozzarella Cookie
|Epic
|Mozzarella Master Plan
|Pumpkin Pie Cookie
|Epic
|Pompon, help!
|Shining Glitter Cookie
|Super Epic
|All Eyes on the Stage!
|Snow Sugar Cookie
|Epic
|Blizzard and Help Me, Snow King!
|Squid Ink Cookie
|Epic
|Ink Tentacle Slap and Abyssal Tentacles
|Wizard Cookie
|Common
|Magic Storm
Ranged Cookies
Ranged Cookies fire projectiles from the backlines, though some are exceptions that excel at the front or in the middle. Much like Archers in RPGs, they are designed to deal damage from a distance.
|Cookie Name
|Rarity
|Skill
|Beet Cookie
|Common
|Hunter’s Sense
|Caramel Arrow Cookie
|Epic
|Arrow of Resolution
|Crème Brûlée Cookie
|Epic
|Accelerando
|Golden Cheese Cookie
|Ancient
|Brilliance of the Absolute and Sarcophagus of Gold
|Pastry Cookie
|Epic
|Battle Prayer
|Rye Cookie
|Epic
|Final Showdown and Best Shot in the Kingdom
|Sherbert Cookie
|Super Epic
|Frost Shards
|Tarte Tatin Cookie
|Epic
|Cannonade
|Tiger Lily Cookie
|Epic
|Tiger Rider
|Twizzly Gummy Cookie
|Epic
|Twizzly Beam
Support Cookies
Last but not least are the Support Cookies, best described as a combination of the Magic Cookies and the Healing Cookies. As well as giving buffs and removing debuffs, some Support Cookies can also heal.
|Cookie Name
|Rarity
|Skill
|Almond Cookie
|Epic
|Almond Handcuffs
|BTS Cookies (RM Cookie, Jin Cookie, SUGA Cookie, J-hope Cookie, Jimin Cookie, V Cookie and Jung Kook Cookie)
|Special/BTS Type (no longer available)
|ARMY’S Wishes
|Candy Diver Cookie
|Epic
|Deep-sea Diver
|Caramel Choux Cookie
|Epic
|I’ve Got Choux
|Carrot Cookie
|Rare
|Carrot Harvest
|Clover Cookie
|Rare
|Bard’s Song
|Cotton Cookie
|Epic
|A Warm Light
|Cream Puff Cookie
|Epic
|Jellius Extremus and Extra Cream
|Eclair Cookie
|Epic
|Book of History
|
|Fig Cookie
|Epic
|Jelly Horn
|Frilled Jellyfish Cookie
|Epic
|Frilled Snare
|Lilac Cookie
|Epic
|Chakram Throw
|Linzer Cookie
|Epic
|The Culprit…is YOU!
|Mint Choco Cookie
|Epic
|Battlefield Symphony
|Olive Cookie
|Epic
|Bat Attack
|Onion Cookie
|Rare
|Unstoppable Tears
|Oyster Cookie
|Super Epic
|Might of House Oyster
|Parfait Cookie
|Epic
|Paru-Paru-Parfait! and Sweet Melody
|Peppermint Cookie
|Epic
|Freshness of the Sea
|Pomegranate Cookie
|Epic
|Pomegranate Magic
|Prophet Cookie
|Epic
|Seven Prophecies
|Silverbell Cookie
|Epic
|Gleeful Chime
|Snapdragon Cookie
|Special
|Arcane Blossom
Those are all the Cookies you can find in Cookie Run Kingdom at the time of writing, but Devsisters are always adding new characters to the lineup, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more Cookies are added.