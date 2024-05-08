A promotional image of Cookie Run characters from Cookie Run Kingdom
Image via Devsisters
All Cookie Run Kingdom characters, listed

The ultimate list of every single Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom
When you dive into the cute and colorful world of Cookie Run Kingdom, you’ll realize there are lots of Cookie characters, each boasting different skills.

There were only 37 Cookies at launch, though the roster has since expanded to over 100. You have to play a lot before you can start unlocking the more powerful Cookies, but even if you do so, it can be tough to choose which crumbly characters you want on your team.

We’ve listed every single character in Cookie Run Kingdom so you can start planning the composition of your team. We’ve split the Cookies by type, though we’ll also mention their rarity so you know how much you’ll be grinding.

Ambush Cookies

A collage of some of the Ambush Cookies from Cookie Run Kingdom
Stealthy, quick, and deadly. Image via Devsisters.

Ambush Cookies are excellent at dealing high damage and utilizing special skills that briefly make them invulnerable. Consider them the rouges of your team.

Cookie NameRarity Skill
Adventurer CookieRareRope Master
Black Pearl CookieLegendary Duskgloom’s Sovereign and Duskgloom Hatred
Black Raisin CookieEpicShadow Watcher
Cherry Blossom CookieEpicBlossom Rain
Chili Pepper CookieEpicCheap Shot
Ninja CookieCommonSwift Strike
Pancake CookieRareTake an Acorn!
Rebel CookieEpicHere, There, Everywhere!
Royal Margarine CookieEpicButtercream Blast
Sonic Cookie Special (no longer available)Sonic’s Spin Dash
Sorbet Shark CookieEpicShark Splash and Shark Bite
Stardust CookieSuper EpicWrath of the Stars
Tails Cookie Special (no longer availableTails’s Spin Dash
Vampire CookieEpicVampirism and Fatal Bite

Bomber Cookies

A collage of some of the Bomber Cookies from Cookie Run Kingdom
So anyway, these guys started blastin’. Image via Devsisters

Bombers are all about causing damage within a certain radius. Because of this, they work well against big groups of enemies clumped together.

Cookie NameRaritySkill
Affogato CookieEpicSweet Scheme
Alchemist CookieRareUnstable Formula 
Black Lemonade CookieEpicElectrifying Rock
Captain Caviar CookieEpicBlack Shark Torpedo and Black Shark Torpedo Mk.2
Cherry CookieRareHuge Cherry Bomb
Gumball CookieRareArt-illery
Pinecone CookieEpicPinecone Bomb and Snowy Forest
Poison Mushroom CookieEpicPoison Cloud
Prune Juice CookieEpicPrune Juice Potion
Sea Fairy CookieLegendary Soaring Compassion and Tidal Wave
Street Urchin Cookie EpicRide or Crumble
White Lily CookieAncientLily Bud

Charge Cookies

A collage of some of the Charge Cookies from Cookie Run Kingdom
Leading the charge. Image via Devsisters

These front-line damage dealers are tough, but not tough enough to hold their own without healers or support. That said, they are great at hurling debuffs at enemies and causing huge damage early.

Cookie NameRaritySkill
Burnt Cheese CookieEpicKeeper of the Gates
Butter Roll CookieEpicDough Experiment
Capsaicin CookieSuper EpicCapsaicin Magma
Crunchy Chip CookieEpicWolf Squadron
Dark Cacao CookieAncient Solemn Judgement
Dark Choco CookieEpicSword of Darkness
GingerBraveCommonBrave Dash
Kumiho CookieEpicSomersault
Mala Sauce CookieEpicSpicy Mala Strike and Flaming Mala
Mercurial CookieEpicMercurial Knight’s Oath
Milky Way CookieEpicSugarcloud Express
Muscle CookieCommonMuscle King Power
Pitaya Dragon CookieDragonDraconic Bladestorm
Princess CookieRareRoyal Swing
Purple Yam Cookie EpicPurple Tornado and Berserker’s Fury
Raspberry CookieEpicRaspberry Reprise
Red Velvet CookieEpicCrimson Hand
SchwarzwälderEpicChoco Chip Hammer
Space Doughnut EpicDoughnut Beam
Stormbringer CookieLegendaryLightning Blitzstorm
Tea KnightEpicBattlemaster and Knight’s Virtue 
Werewolf CookieEpicTransformation and Lone Hunter

Defense Cookies

A collage of some of the Defense Cookies from Cookie Run Kingdom
Tank it up with these Cookies. Image via Devsisters.

Defense Cookies are the tanks of your team, frontline characters with heaps of health and high defenses. Rather than attacking, their main role is to defend themselves and the team with well-timed buffs.

Cookie NameRaritySkill
Avocado CookieRareBattle Smithing
Cocoa CookieEpicCoca is Love
Crimson Coral CookieSuper EpicSomber Affection
Elder Faerie CookieSuper EpicGuardian’s Valor
Fettuccine Cookie EpicUnstable Fettuccine
Financier CookieEpicPaladin Protection and Paladin’s Devotion
Hollyberry CookieAncientOath on the Shield
Knight CookieRare Cavalry Charge
Kouign-Amann CookieEpicPaladin’s Way
Madeleine CookieEpicCommander’s Honor and Power of the Light
Milk CookieEpicNoble Sacrifice and Noble Resolution
Moon Rabbit CookieEpicGiant Rice Cake Bunny
Strawberry CookieCommonDon’t Come Near!
Strawberry Crepe CookieEpicCrepe Thrust and Crepe Energy Blast
Wildberry CookieEpicWild Punch and Royal Bodyguard

Healing Cookies

A collage of some of the Healing Cookies from Cookie Run Kingdom
Heals, please! Image via Devsister.

As the name suggests, these guys are the healers. They heal via attacks that restore health. The healing they do is based on certain percentages.

Cookie NameRaritySkill
Angel CookieCommonCelestial Light
Carol CookieEpicMagic Songs
Cream Unicorn CookieEpicMidsummer Night’s Dream
Custard Cookie IIIRareKing’s Favor
Herb CookieEpicSunny Garden
Icicle Yeti CookieSpecialLet’s Be Friends!
Pure Vanilla CookieAncientLove & Peace
Rockstar CookieEpicLegend of Rock
Sparkling CookieEpicSparkling Cocktail

Magic Cookies

A collage of some of the Magic Cookies from Cookie Run Kingdom
A touch of magic. Image via Devsisters.

If you are looking for mage-like characters, you’ll want to consider these Magic Cookies. Magic Cookies deal a lot of damage but they haven’t got much health, so you’ll need to keep them protected and well-healed. 

Cookie NameRarity Skill
Blackberry CookieRareGhost Servants
Blueberry Pie CookieEpicCursed Tome
Clotted Cream CookieSuper EpicConsul’s Orders
Devil CookieRareDevilish Rune
Espresso CookieEpicGrinding and Perfect Extraction
Frost Queen CookieLegendaryFreezing Squall and Eternal Frost
Latte CookieEpicCare for a Latte? and Stronger Cup of Latte
Licorice CookieEpicLicorice Servants and Licorice Curse
Macaron CookieEpicMighty Macaron Parade
Mango CookieEpicMango Juice Wave and Tour Guide Expert
Matcha CookieEpicSinister Scheme
Moonlight CookieLegendary Dream of the Night Sky
Mozzarella CookieEpicMozzarella Master Plan
Pumpkin Pie CookieEpicPompon, help!
Shining Glitter CookieSuper EpicAll Eyes on the Stage!
Snow Sugar CookieEpicBlizzard and Help Me, Snow King!
Squid Ink CookieEpicInk Tentacle Slap and Abyssal Tentacles
Wizard CookieCommonMagic Storm

Ranged Cookies

A collage of some of the Ranged Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom.
Snipers unite. Image via Devsisters.

Ranged Cookies fire projectiles from the backlines, though some are exceptions that excel at the front or in the middle. Much like Archers in RPGs, they are designed to deal damage from a distance.

Cookie NameRaritySkill
Beet CookieCommonHunter’s Sense
Caramel Arrow CookieEpicArrow of Resolution
Crème Brûlée CookieEpicAccelerando
Golden Cheese CookieAncientBrilliance of the Absolute and Sarcophagus of Gold
Pastry CookieEpicBattle Prayer
Rye CookieEpicFinal Showdown and Best Shot in the Kingdom
Sherbert CookieSuper EpicFrost Shards
Tarte Tatin CookieEpicCannonade
Tiger Lily CookieEpicTiger Rider
Twizzly Gummy CookieEpicTwizzly Beam

Support Cookies

A collage of some of the Support Cookies from Cookie Run Kingdom
These guys have got your back. Image via Devsisters.

Last but not least are the Support Cookies, best described as a combination of the Magic Cookies and the Healing Cookies. As well as giving buffs and removing debuffs, some Support Cookies can also heal.

Cookie NameRaritySkill
Almond CookieEpicAlmond Handcuffs
BTS Cookies (RM Cookie, Jin Cookie, SUGA Cookie, J-hope Cookie, Jimin Cookie, V Cookie and Jung Kook Cookie)Special/BTS Type (no longer available)ARMY’S Wishes
Candy Diver CookieEpicDeep-sea Diver
Caramel Choux CookieEpicI’ve Got Choux
Carrot CookieRareCarrot Harvest
Clover CookieRareBard’s Song
Cotton CookieEpicA Warm Light
Cream Puff CookieEpicJellius Extremus and Extra Cream
Eclair CookieEpicBook of History 
Fig CookieEpicJelly Horn
Frilled Jellyfish CookieEpicFrilled Snare
Lilac CookieEpicChakram Throw
Linzer CookieEpicThe Culprit…is YOU!
Mint Choco CookieEpicBattlefield Symphony 
Olive CookieEpicBat Attack
Onion Cookie RareUnstoppable Tears
Oyster CookieSuper EpicMight of House Oyster
Parfait CookieEpicParu-Paru-Parfait! and Sweet Melody
Peppermint CookieEpicFreshness of the Sea
Pomegranate CookieEpicPomegranate Magic
Prophet CookieEpicSeven Prophecies
Silverbell CookieEpicGleeful Chime
Snapdragon CookieSpecialArcane Blossom

Those are all the Cookies you can find in Cookie Run Kingdom at the time of writing, but Devsisters are always adding new characters to the lineup, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more Cookies are added.

