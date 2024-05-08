All Cookie Run Kingdom characters, listed

When you dive into the cute and colorful world of Cookie Run Kingdom, you’ll realize there are lots of Cookie characters, each boasting different skills.

There were only 37 Cookies at launch, though the roster has since expanded to over 100. You have to play a lot before you can start unlocking the more powerful Cookies, but even if you do so, it can be tough to choose which crumbly characters you want on your team.

We’ve listed every single character in Cookie Run Kingdom so you can start planning the composition of your team. We’ve split the Cookies by type, though we’ll also mention their rarity so you know how much you’ll be grinding.

All Cookie Run Kingdom characters

Ambush Cookies

Stealthy, quick, and deadly. Image via Devsisters.

Ambush Cookies are excellent at dealing high damage and utilizing special skills that briefly make them invulnerable. Consider them the rouges of your team.

Cookie Name Rarity Skill Adventurer Cookie Rare Rope Master Black Pearl Cookie Legendary Duskgloom’s Sovereign and Duskgloom Hatred Black Raisin Cookie Epic Shadow Watcher Cherry Blossom Cookie Epic Blossom Rain Chili Pepper Cookie Epic Cheap Shot Ninja Cookie Common Swift Strike Pancake Cookie Rare Take an Acorn! Rebel Cookie Epic Here, There, Everywhere! Royal Margarine Cookie Epic Buttercream Blast Sonic Cookie Special (no longer available) Sonic’s Spin Dash Sorbet Shark Cookie Epic Shark Splash and Shark Bite Stardust Cookie Super Epic Wrath of the Stars Tails Cookie Special (no longer available Tails’s Spin Dash Vampire Cookie Epic Vampirism and Fatal Bite

Bomber Cookies

So anyway, these guys started blastin’. Image via Devsisters

Bombers are all about causing damage within a certain radius. Because of this, they work well against big groups of enemies clumped together.

Cookie Name Rarity Skill Affogato Cookie Epic Sweet Scheme Alchemist Cookie Rare Unstable Formula Black Lemonade Cookie Epic Electrifying Rock Captain Caviar Cookie Epic Black Shark Torpedo and Black Shark Torpedo Mk.2 Cherry Cookie Rare Huge Cherry Bomb Gumball Cookie Rare Art-illery Pinecone Cookie Epic Pinecone Bomb and Snowy Forest Poison Mushroom Cookie Epic Poison Cloud Prune Juice Cookie Epic Prune Juice Potion Sea Fairy Cookie Legendary Soaring Compassion and Tidal Wave Street Urchin Cookie Epic Ride or Crumble White Lily Cookie Ancient Lily Bud

Charge Cookies

Leading the charge. Image via Devsisters

These front-line damage dealers are tough, but not tough enough to hold their own without healers or support. That said, they are great at hurling debuffs at enemies and causing huge damage early.

Cookie Name Rarity Skill Burnt Cheese Cookie Epic Keeper of the Gates Butter Roll Cookie Epic Dough Experiment Capsaicin Cookie Super Epic Capsaicin Magma Crunchy Chip Cookie Epic Wolf Squadron Dark Cacao Cookie Ancient Solemn Judgement Dark Choco Cookie Epic Sword of Darkness GingerBrave Common Brave Dash Kumiho Cookie Epic Somersault Mala Sauce Cookie Epic Spicy Mala Strike and Flaming Mala Mercurial Cookie Epic Mercurial Knight’s Oath Milky Way Cookie Epic Sugarcloud Express Muscle Cookie Common Muscle King Power Pitaya Dragon Cookie Dragon Draconic Bladestorm Princess Cookie Rare Royal Swing Purple Yam Cookie Epic Purple Tornado and Berserker’s Fury Raspberry Cookie Epic Raspberry Reprise Red Velvet Cookie Epic Crimson Hand Schwarzwälder Epic Choco Chip Hammer Space Doughnut Epic Doughnut Beam Stormbringer Cookie Legendary Lightning Blitzstorm Tea Knight Epic Battlemaster and Knight’s Virtue Werewolf Cookie Epic Transformation and Lone Hunter

Defense Cookies

Tank it up with these Cookies. Image via Devsisters.

Defense Cookies are the tanks of your team, frontline characters with heaps of health and high defenses. Rather than attacking, their main role is to defend themselves and the team with well-timed buffs.

Cookie Name Rarity Skill Avocado Cookie Rare Battle Smithing Cocoa Cookie Epic Coca is Love Crimson Coral Cookie Super Epic Somber Affection Elder Faerie Cookie Super Epic Guardian’s Valor Fettuccine Cookie Epic Unstable Fettuccine Financier Cookie Epic Paladin Protection and Paladin’s Devotion Hollyberry Cookie Ancient Oath on the Shield Knight Cookie Rare Cavalry Charge Kouign-Amann Cookie Epic Paladin’s Way Madeleine Cookie Epic Commander’s Honor and Power of the Light Milk Cookie Epic Noble Sacrifice and Noble Resolution Moon Rabbit Cookie Epic Giant Rice Cake Bunny Strawberry Cookie Common Don’t Come Near! Strawberry Crepe Cookie Epic Crepe Thrust and Crepe Energy Blast Wildberry Cookie Epic Wild Punch and Royal Bodyguard

Healing Cookies

Heals, please! Image via Devsister.

As the name suggests, these guys are the healers. They heal via attacks that restore health. The healing they do is based on certain percentages.

Cookie Name Rarity Skill Angel Cookie Common Celestial Light Carol Cookie Epic Magic Songs Cream Unicorn Cookie Epic Midsummer Night’s Dream Custard Cookie III Rare King’s Favor Herb Cookie Epic Sunny Garden Icicle Yeti Cookie Special Let’s Be Friends! Pure Vanilla Cookie Ancient Love & Peace Rockstar Cookie Epic Legend of Rock Sparkling Cookie Epic Sparkling Cocktail

Magic Cookies

A touch of magic. Image via Devsisters.

If you are looking for mage-like characters, you’ll want to consider these Magic Cookies. Magic Cookies deal a lot of damage but they haven’t got much health, so you’ll need to keep them protected and well-healed.

Cookie Name Rarity Skill Blackberry Cookie Rare Ghost Servants Blueberry Pie Cookie Epic Cursed Tome Clotted Cream Cookie Super Epic Consul’s Orders Devil Cookie Rare Devilish Rune Espresso Cookie Epic Grinding and Perfect Extraction Frost Queen Cookie Legendary Freezing Squall and Eternal Frost Latte Cookie Epic Care for a Latte? and Stronger Cup of Latte Licorice Cookie Epic Licorice Servants and Licorice Curse Macaron Cookie Epic Mighty Macaron Parade Mango Cookie Epic Mango Juice Wave and Tour Guide Expert Matcha Cookie Epic Sinister Scheme Moonlight Cookie Legendary Dream of the Night Sky Mozzarella Cookie Epic Mozzarella Master Plan Pumpkin Pie Cookie Epic Pompon, help! Shining Glitter Cookie Super Epic All Eyes on the Stage! Snow Sugar Cookie Epic Blizzard and Help Me, Snow King! Squid Ink Cookie Epic Ink Tentacle Slap and Abyssal Tentacles Wizard Cookie Common Magic Storm

Ranged Cookies

Snipers unite. Image via Devsisters.

Ranged Cookies fire projectiles from the backlines, though some are exceptions that excel at the front or in the middle. Much like Archers in RPGs, they are designed to deal damage from a distance.

Cookie Name Rarity Skill Beet Cookie Common Hunter’s Sense Caramel Arrow Cookie Epic Arrow of Resolution Crème Brûlée Cookie Epic Accelerando Golden Cheese Cookie Ancient Brilliance of the Absolute and Sarcophagus of Gold Pastry Cookie Epic Battle Prayer Rye Cookie Epic Final Showdown and Best Shot in the Kingdom Sherbert Cookie Super Epic Frost Shards Tarte Tatin Cookie Epic Cannonade Tiger Lily Cookie Epic Tiger Rider Twizzly Gummy Cookie Epic Twizzly Beam

Support Cookies

These guys have got your back. Image via Devsisters.

Last but not least are the Support Cookies, best described as a combination of the Magic Cookies and the Healing Cookies. As well as giving buffs and removing debuffs, some Support Cookies can also heal.

Cookie Name Rarity Skill Almond Cookie Epic Almond Handcuffs BTS Cookies (RM Cookie, Jin Cookie, SUGA Cookie, J-hope Cookie, Jimin Cookie, V Cookie and Jung Kook Cookie) Special/BTS Type (no longer available) ARMY’S Wishes Candy Diver Cookie Epic Deep-sea Diver Caramel Choux Cookie Epic I’ve Got Choux Carrot Cookie Rare Carrot Harvest Clover Cookie Rare Bard’s Song Cotton Cookie Epic A Warm Light Cream Puff Cookie Epic Jellius Extremus and Extra Cream Eclair Cookie Epic Book of History Fig Cookie Epic Jelly Horn Frilled Jellyfish Cookie Epic Frilled Snare Lilac Cookie Epic Chakram Throw Linzer Cookie Epic The Culprit…is YOU! Mint Choco Cookie Epic Battlefield Symphony Olive Cookie Epic Bat Attack Onion Cookie Rare Unstoppable Tears Oyster Cookie Super Epic Might of House Oyster Parfait Cookie Epic Paru-Paru-Parfait! and Sweet Melody Peppermint Cookie Epic Freshness of the Sea Pomegranate Cookie Epic Pomegranate Magic Prophet Cookie Epic Seven Prophecies Silverbell Cookie Epic Gleeful Chime Snapdragon Cookie Special Arcane Blossom

Those are all the Cookies you can find in Cookie Run Kingdom at the time of writing, but Devsisters are always adding new characters to the lineup, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated when more Cookies are added.

