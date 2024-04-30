The best Support Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom, ranked

There are plenty of Support Cookies to choose from as you play through Cookie Run Kingdom, with more unlocking and becoming playable the deeper you go.

If you plan on progressing further in Cookie Run Kingdom and want to know the best Support Cookies to help you on your journey, keep reading as we rank the ten best picks.

Keep in mind some Cookies are only obtainable after playing for a while, so beginners will have to level up before all become playable. Some are also no longer available, but they’re worth mentioning due to just how effective they are.

Top 10 Support Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom

10) Almond Cookie

He’s on the case. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A detective and an effective Support type, Almond Cookie is more accessible than some of the other Cookies we’ll be looking at, as you can unlock him quite quickly.

Almond Cookie’s special skill—Almond Handcuffs—is a useful Support skill. He will use his magical handcuffs to grab the enemy with the lowest max health points. He then applies a debuff called Damage Link, which will disperse part of the damage the handcuffed enemy receives between five linked members of the other team.

9) Mint Choco Cookie

Playing tunes packed with minty freshness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is another Cookie that isn’t too unobtainable for new players, as well as being a well-rounded Support character. Mint Choco Cookie is a skilled violinist who brings crowds to tears with his Mint Candy Violin. Mint Choco Cookie’s Battlefield Symphony heals 95 percent of ATK and increases your team’s attack speed by 40 percent for ten seconds.

8) Candy Diver Cookie

Watery, but not soggy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Candy Diver Cookie is a silent character who only makes watery noises. This might sound creepy, but the character is surprisingly adorable and handy in battle.

The Deep-sea Diver Support skill that Candy Diver Cookie uses increases the damage received and reduces the defenses of the closest enemy. When active, the skill also allows Candy Diver Cookie to use different underwater relics to different effects, such as to heal and give buffs to their team.

7) Pomegranate Cookie

A dash of fruit and a hint of evil. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Pomegranate Cookie uses the Pomegranate Magic Support Skill, which utilizes her dark, crimson magic to buff allies and restore health points. The spell increases healing by 16 percent every second for five seconds. The spell also increases team damage, boosting the attack of everyone by 30 percent for seven seconds.

6) Frilled Jellyfish Cookie

A fishy friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The sweet and loyal Fried Jellyfish Cookie can ensnare enemies with her Frilled Snare Support skill. Five enemies can be ensnared, and they also get Sea Foam damage and reduce the enemy’s movement speed by 99 percent for 0.70 seconds. Enemies will also receive electricity damage and water-type damage.

Frilled Jellyfish Cookie also heals allies if she’s defeated, as she turns into smaller jellyfish that periodically heals 11.6 percent of the team’s health every second. This Cookie is a little different from the other Supports as she’s more aggressive. Because of this, she’s well suited to a team composition that has a strong Healer Cookie to fall back on.

5) BTS Cookies

How obvious is it that Jin is my BTS bias? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

My favorite Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom are the seven BTS Cookies. These limited edition Cookies appeared in the Braver Together! Update and they would be higher on this list if they were still available.

Each of the seven Cookies represents one of South Korean boy band BTS, and they all have the same skills. Their Support skill is ARMY’s Wishes, which offers immunity to the Stun debuff as well as healing and an increase in the team’s resistance. The BTS Cookies also create an extra HP shield if a team member has three or more debuffs.

4) Cotton Cookie

The cutest cotton ball. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cotton Cookie’s A Warm Light Support ability allows her to call on them to charge at the enemy and cause damage. They can also stun enemies for one second when they stampede. Cotton Cookie increases her ally’s attack by 75 percent when she lights her lantern and heals her team by 10.3 percent every second (for nine seconds).

3. Parfait Cookie

An idol in the making. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

An up-and-coming pop star, Parfait Cookie is an excellent Support character who uses her Paru-Paru-Parfait! Skill to buff allies and protect them. When she sings while using her Support skill, Parfait Cookie increases the team’s debuff resistance by 50 percent and ups their defense by 10 percent, both for seven seconds. She also heals her allies by 14.4 percent every second for seven seconds.

2) Cream Puff Cookie

Hermione Granger, but make her a Cookie. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Cream Puff Cookie has a regular Support Skill and a Magic Candy Skill. Her normal skill is Jellius Extremus, where she summons a tornado of Jellies that damages enemies while healing allies. She can heal an impressive 113.9 percent of her team’s health. Cream Puff Cookie can also use the Extra Cream Magic Candy Skill if the player upgrades her. This ability allows her to grant buffs to up her team’s attack.

Cream Puff Cookie is a great character for those who want a Support character that offers a well-balanced combination of attack and defense.

1) Snapdragon Cookie

A snappy addition to the Cookie Run Kingdom Supports. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Last but not least is one of the newest Supports; Snapdragon Cookie. Though still a newbie to Cookie Run Kingdom, Snapdragon Cookie wins the top spot thanks to the impressive combination of healing, attack buffs, and damage resistance.

The Arcane Blossom Support skill can heal team members by 12.3 percent every second for seven seconds, but it can also increase stun resistance, debuff resistance, and damage resistance for ten seconds. The skill also ups your team’s attack for ten seconds and creates an HP shield for five seconds, while also increasing the max HP of Dragon Cookies by 15 percent.

Though this character is well suited to be paired with Dragon Cookies, they’re a Support character you’ll want on your side in any team once you unlock them.

